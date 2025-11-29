Qatar Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Oscar Piastri: "A great result to be on Pole and to have won the Sprint.

"I've been able to get comfortable in the car really easily here and the pace has been mega. Driving around here in these conditions is some of the most fun you can have in an F1 car, so it seems to have all clicked well. However, the big points are in the main race, so let's see what we can do tomorrow. Just got to keep focused, do what we can overnight and make sure we finish first."

Lando Norris: "Sprint and Quali done here in Qatar. The Sprint wasn't the most eventful, but it was useful ahead of tomorrow's Grand Prix.

"The front row is a good starting position for tomorrow's race. We saw in the Sprint how difficult it can be to overtake here, but with a longer race and some more strategy options, we'll see what we can do to fight for the win. We'll work this evening to prepare for the race and make sure we're in the best possible position for tomorrow's Grand Prix."

Andrea Stella: "A very positive day for the team, with a first and third place in the Sprint and a one-two finish in Qualifying. Oscar was perfect today, it would be difficult to ask him to do a better job, and it was great to hear him so happy on his in-lap after Pole position. Lando didn't have perfect balance in the Sprint and in Qualifying a small mistake in his last attempt in Q3 cost him the chance to fight for Pole right to the end, but once again another strong effort and he'll be on the front row of the starting grid.

"There is still a lot of work to do to prepare for the race and we have no intention of making calculations, especially because our main opponent will be right behind us, ready to take his chances. As always, we will focus on ourselves to maximise our starting positions."