Qatar Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "It's great to return to Qatar for the final Sprint weekend of the year.

"I'm excited to drive the MCL39 around the Lusail Circuit. It has some good opportunities for overtaking, so I'm ready to challenge for the win."

Oscar Piastri: "This is one of my favourite circuits on the calendar, and I have great memories around this track, especially my first win in F1 in the 2023 Sprint.

"It's fast and flowing, has lots of medium and high-speed sections and is good for overtaking. I'm looking forward to both races and the chance to get on the front foot."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "What happened in Las Vegas won't change our approach to this weekend. The mindset that brought us two Constructors' titles and two drivers in the fight for the Championship stays the same: push to the limit and maximise our potential.

"Painful moments are part of our sport, but they also make you learn and become stronger. We've analysed everything, improved, and moved on. The team is united and fully focused on giving Lando and Oscar the best car for Qatar, a circuit that has technical characteristics that should suit our package. With two races to go, both deserve the chance to fight for the title."

Lusail International Circuit

Race laps: 57

Circuit length: 5.419km/3.367 miles

Total race distance: 308.611km/191.762 miles

Number of corners: 16 (10 right, 6 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 & Soft: C3