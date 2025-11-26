Qatar Grand Prix: Preview - Ferrari

A few days on from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula 1 is back in the Persian Gulf, having travelled over 13,000 kilometres to tackle the penultimate round of the season, the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit. It is also the sixth and final Sprint weekend of the year.

Lusail boasts one of the most modern circuits on the calendar, its layout featuring long sequences of fast corners taken at great speed which makes overtaking quite tricky. Essentially, it is possible at two points, braking for turn 1 at the end of the long main straight and going into turn 6.

Of course, it is going to be hot this weekend, although according to the forecast it won't reach the levels experienced in 2023, when the race was held in September. It's also almost certain that it should not rain given the circuit's desert location, but wind and sand will still have to be taken into consideration.

The major change to the event this year concerns the tyres. Each set of tyres can only be used to cover a maximum of 25 laps of the Qatari track across the whole weekend. The decision, taken by the FIA, Formula 1 and Pirelli, is linked to the lateral forces generated at this track and the particularly severe tread wear, which was seen in data from the 2024 event. As the race is run over 57 laps, it automatically means that drivers will have to make a minimum of two pit stops to change tyres, while the teams will have to keep a watchful eye on how many laps each set has done. The three compounds in question for this Sprint weekend are the hardest in the range, C1 Hard, C2 Medium and C3 Soft.

Fred Vasseur: After a challenging weekend in Vegas, we come to Qatar fully focused and looking forward to getting back on track. Lusail is a very different track, with high-speed corners that test both car and driver, while the new Pirelli lap limit adds an extra twist to the strategy. The focus is on ourselves and grabbing all the opportunities that the last sprint weekend of the season will present us with. We are fully motivated to finish the season on a high.

Ferrari in Qatar

3 GP Contested

2021 Qatar Gran Prix (C. Sainz 7°, C. Leclerc 8°)

0 Wins

0 Pole positions

0 Fastest laps

1 (11.11%) Podiums

Three questions to Cameron Roberts, Race Strategy Operations

1. There is a 25 lap limit across the whole weekend for each set of tyres in Qatar. How will this affect race strategy?

Cameron Roberts: The 25 lap limit for each set of tyres means that drivers must make at least two pit stops, which is similar to the event in 2023 when there was an 18 lap limit which required three stops. Teams will be balancing early stops for track position against the risk and reward of extending stint length in the hope of a Safety Car which could allow a driver to move up several places. Shorter stints mean drivers will be able to push more and pay less attention to tyre management, but this also means there are fewer strategy options to do something different, making track position and qualifying even more important at a circuit where overtaking is not easy.

In the recent past, we've seen two opposite scenarios when similar limitations were applied: slow races where maintaining track position is paramount, and fast, packed races where tyre management isn't a priority. How do we expect the Qatar GP to unfold?

CR: We have seen management in Qatar before (Alonso ran a very long first stint in 2021 to make his one stop work) but Qatar is not Monaco, and we should not expect to see team-mates helping one another by opening gaps into which the other one can stop. Rather, we could see this race resemble Qatar 2023, with drivers able to push more without having to manage the tyres as they do not need to complete such a long stint length as usual. We should see a first taste of this in the Sprint, when drivers are likely to be pushing for the full 19 laps.

Tell us a bit about yourself. How did you come to be working for Scuderia Ferrari HP and what does it mean to be part of this team?

CR: I joined Ferrari through the F1 Engineering Academy in 2020 straight out of university, initially in the Mathematical Modelling department (now AI modelling) before moving to Race Strategy Operations. I get to work with some of the most talented and passionate people in motorsport, challenging myself and learning new skills every day. There's a real sense of pride in wearing the Ferrari red and knowing that our work represents decades of racing heritage and excellence. Working for Ferrari is demanding but deeply rewarding, and the passion of the team is limitless.

Qatar Grand Prix - Facts & Figures

6. The months the celebrated architect Ieoh Ming Pei, creator of the Louvre Pyramid, spent travelling through the Islamic world after accepting the commission to design the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha. He made this long trip to find inspiration, visiting mosques, fortresses, and madrasas from Cairo to Tunis, and even to Cordoba, to fully understand the essence of Islamic architecture. The result is a building that blends pure geometric forms and natural light, inspired by the Ibn Tulun Mosque in Cairo. Inaugurated in 2008, the museum is now one of Doha's architectural symbols and one of the most important centres of Islamic art in the world.

50. The number of kilometres between Doha and Jazirat bin Ghannam Island, better known as Purple Island. It is connected to the mainland by a narrow natural passage running through the mangroves. Although it now looks as though it has always been a natural green space, the island hides a surprisingly ancient history. Archaeological excavations carried out in the 1980s and into the current century revealed that the site was inhabited and very active as early as 3,500 years ago. The most significant discovery was the presence of numerous fragments of crushed Murex shells—the same marine mollusk used by ancient Mediterranean civilizations to produce Tyrian purple, a pigment so precious it was reserved for kings and important dignitaries. Today the island is covered in dense mangrove forests which are home to herons, crabs, and flamingos. It is a popular destination for ecotourism and educational activities. Visitors can reach it on foot at low tide or by crossing a wooden boardwalk.

60. The number of different nationalities among the students at Doha's Education City. Located on the western outskirts of the city, it covers an area of about 12 square kilometres and is one of the largest academic hubs in the world. Created by the Qatar Foundation, it hosts more than 50 educational and research institutions, including local campuses from prestigious international universities such as Georgetown, Carnegie Mellon, Northwestern, Texas A&M, Virginia Commonwealth, and University College London.

99. The percentage of Qatar's population living in urban areas. Qatar is one of the most urbanised countries in the world, with residents concentrated mainly in the capital, Doha, and in the nearby cities of Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah. Only 1% of inhabitants live in inland rural or desert areas, in small communities involved in camel herding and traditional agricultural activities.

3535. The size in square metres of the Qatar flag, one of the largest in the world, that flies on the Doha Corniche, the famous seaside promenade lining the bay. The Qatar national flag measures 101 metres in length by 35 meters in height and weighs over one ton. It flies on a 123 metre-high polr, visible from much of central Doha and from the waters of the Gulf. The flag, in maroon and white, the colours separated by nine zigzag points, symbolises national unity and Qatar's position as the ninth emirate to sign the 1916 reconciliation agreement with Great Britain. The gigantic flag is one of the most photographed symbols of the country, especially during the National Day celebrations on December 18.