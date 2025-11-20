"We are aligned," insists Leclerc

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton address John Elkann's criticism, insisting that all involved want the very best for Ferrari.

In the aftermath of a dreadful weekend for the Maranello outfit in Brazil, which saw the Italian team slip to fourth in the standings, the Ferrari chairman praised almost everyone within the organisation except drivers, Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, urging them to talk less.

Both drivers reacted to his comments via social media, but, understandably, on arrival in Las Vegas Elkann's remark remained one of the hot topics.

"Obviously, John and I know each other since many, many years," Leclerc told reporters. "So we have a very good relationship, and obviously, we've been working together for many years, so, we know each other, and I know John is a very ambitious person and wants to push every people to the maximum In order to have the maximum results.

"He loves Ferrari, I love Ferrari, we all love Ferrari," he continued. "And we try to do the best in every situation.

"I didn't actually saw the news," he admitted, "but John called me before that, just like he does after every race, to catch up and to also tell me that the message he wanted to send was a positive one in saying, 'yeah, we need to do better' and that is clear for everyone.

"So, really, we are aligned," he insisted, "and I'll do absolutely everything in order to bring Ferrari back to the top. This I've always said in the past. And I've always tried my best.

"I'll try to do better and that really is the priority in the team and what we want to achieve."

"John and I, we speak every week," added Hamilton. "We have a great relationship, I didn't have a reaction to it. I don't really look into those things too much.

"I think there's great harmony within the team," he continued. "Even with all the ups and downs that we've been having. I think everyone is just focused on taking the learnings from this year to build on a better future.

"That encourages me every time I go and see everybody back at the factory," he added. "Of course there are areas we need to improve, just working on those, that's what we're working on."

Asked directly about Elkann's suggestion that both drivers should talk less, Hamilton joked that he welcomed the opportunity of carrying out less media duties.

"But no, seriously, look," he continued, "I think we all need to take responsibility in this team, and we all need to play our part. And I know that there's so much passion in this team, from every single member.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the extraordinary effort every single person back at the factory continues to put in, week on week. And naturally, knowing that the team is Ferrari, there's always a huge amount of attention, not always in a positive way. But we're all fully committed to turning this around, and I'm fully committed to helping this team rebuild and grow, and every challenge is an opportunity for us to grow and learn. I firmly believe that we will get to where we want to be."

Addressing the fact that other than the Sprint in China, he has yet to claim a podium with the team, the seven-time world champion said: "It's crazy to think a year has gone by. It's been an extraordinary experience, from the moment I arrived. I still pinch myself, honestly, that I'm in red, that I get to drive a Ferrari and get to represent so many of these amazing people that you don't get to see obviously back at the factory. I joined this team knowing full well that it takes time to steer a ship in a different direction.

"And you know, this is a huge thing, it's a huge organization. There's so many moving parts. You can't fix it in the click of a finger. It takes real time. Of course it's not been what any of us wanted in terms of a season, with the troubles that we've had and the results that we've had. We've just continued to push on, full steam."