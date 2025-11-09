Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Race team notes - Ferrari

Neither Scuderia Ferrari HP driver saw the chequered flag today.

Charles was caught up in a multiple collision, taken out of the race by Kimi Antonelli in the very early stages and Lewis Hamilton had to retire the car on lap 37, because of damage sustained earlier in the race. Charles maintained third place off the line, while Carlos Sainz drove into the left side of Lewis' car. The Englishman then made contact with Franco Colapinto, losing his front wing. On lap 2, the Safety Car came out after Gabriel Bortoleto crashed, and Lewis pitted to change tyres and have the front wing replaced. He had lost a lot of downforce because of damage to the floor of his SF-25. When the Safety Car came in all cars rushed into turn 1, where Charles was hit by Kimi Antonelli, who had been pushed by Piastri. The contact broke the Ferrari's front left suspension and Charles had to park his car at Turn 4. Lewis tried to fight on at the back of the pack, but his car was very unstable due to the damage. On lap 14 Lewis, now P17, pitted for Mediums, and a front wing angle change. He rejoined in last place. Lewis was given a 5 second penalty for the collision with Colapinto, which he served on lap 32. The team eventually retired Lewis' car on lap 37.

Lewis Hamilton: Definitely a race to forget. After making contact on the first lap, the damage we picked up cost us a lot of downforce and made the rear very difficult to manage. Despite the team's attempts to find a way forward, the lack of competitiveness combined with the penalty meant we eventually had to retire the car. Definitely not how I wanted to end the week, but I'm grateful to the Brazilian fans for their incredible support as always. We've got one final stretch left, and we'll give it everything.

Charles Leclerc: It's a shame to end with a DNF. I was collateral damage of an incident between Kimi (Antonelli) and Oscar (Piastri) who collided and touched my car as a result. It's frustrating, considering that we are fighting for second place in the Constructors' championship. It will be difficult for us to secure that position now, and we have to execute the next three weekends perfectly to have a chance to do so. The reaction of our whole team who turned the situation around completely from Friday to today has been a really good effort.

Fred Vasseur: After an afternoon like this, you have to look at what were the positives from the weekend, even if it is difficult to find any when the season is coming to an end and you have a double DNF: in Sprint Qualifying we got a decent result, in the Sprint race the pace was good and qualifying went well with Charles. It's been a very tough Sunday. I had the feeling that, at least with Charles, we were in a good place but we paid the price for a collision between Antonelli and Piastri, which is very harsh for him and the team. He was in the right place, he was P2 and then he was out. It's disappointing, because he was in a position where he could have fought for P1 or at least the podium. In a situation like this, not only are you losing points, but you are also giving points to the others. With Lewis, he lost a huge amount of downforce, either from the crash with Sainz or when he ended up with the front wing under the floor or from both incidents. Lewis had good pace, but you cannot come back after two crashes. Calling him to retire was logical, as he was last and missing 30 to 40 points of downforce on the car. So, we served the penalty and then retired the car. It is very difficult to draw conclusions from this weekend because of the way it ended. We recovered well after a tricky start on Friday, but this result is a shame for us, a shame for the championship fight, but we now will now head home to Maranello and prepare as well as possible for the final triple header of the year.

