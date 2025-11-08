Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Ferrari

Sprint Race: Damp conditions for the start saw a mix of Soft and Medium tyre choices across the grid, with the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers opting for different compounds, Charles on Softs and Lewis on Mediums.

Leclerc and Hamilton both got off the line well, moving up from 8th to 7th and 11th to 8th respectively after the first few corners. The race was red flagged on lap 8, as barriers required repairs following crashes for Oscar Piastri, Nico Hülkenberg and Franco Colapinto when all three slid off the track. The race resumed with a rolling start, both Charles and Lewis now on Mediums, up in 6th and 7th places. Charles found himself stuck behind Fernando Alonso for much of the time, eventually passing the Spaniard with two laps to go, to grab 5th place. With Lewis 7th the Scuderia picked up a total of 6 points from the Sprint.

Q1: The start was delayed by 5 minutes as repairs were required to the barriers at Turn 10/11. Weather and track conditions were very different from the morning's Sprint, as it was sunny and temperatures were higher. Charles was the only driver to take to the track on new Mediums, Lewis was on new Softs. Both drivers made the cut using two sets of new Softs.

Q2: There were gusts of wind and many drivers complained about lack of grip. Lewis had to settle for P13, while Charles was fourth.

Q3: In what was an incredibly tight session, Charles produced a very strong lap to set the third fastest time behind poleman Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli.

Charles Leclerc: The Sprint this morning was quite good, but we were lacking some straight line speed which cost us a bit of lap time and had me stuck behind Fernando (Alonso) for quite a while.

As for qualifying, I'm happy to have put it all together. We changed the car a bit after the Sprint this morning which gave us some more performance. It was very tight today, and I put in good laps in Q2 and Q3, so I'm satisfied to be starting the race from third place tomorrow because none of us expected this given what a challenging weekend we've had so far and the team did a really good job today. If we manage to stay ahead after the start we have a chance to bring home a good result for the team.

Big congratulations to our team in WEC who secured the Constructors' title for the first time in 53 years today, and to Antonio (Giovinazzi) and his team mates in car #51, for winning the Drivers' title. They all did an amazing job and the whole team in Bahrain deserves to celebrate this achievement.

Lewis Hamilton: Congratulations to our WEC colleagues for securing both championships in the final endurance race — a well-deserved result for everyone involved. Today also started on a positive note here in Brazil. In the Sprint I was able to make up a good number of places, which got me back into the points. We made some changes to the car afterwards that helped on the straights and in the high-speed corners, but unfortunately we couldn't get the rear tyres into the right window in Q2 and that cost us. Still, a lot can happen on this track, as we've already seen today, so we'll give it everything and try to put up a strong fight tomorrow.

Fred Vasseur: The lap times are getting closer and closer: between first and sixteenth there's just one tenth difference. This means it only takes the smallest of mistakes or a bit of traffic on a quick lap to find yourself already out in Q1 or Q2.

We did a much better job today than yesterday. It's a matter of putting everything together and doing everything perfectly. We were expecting rain, but it didn't come and so, for qualifying we went with a lower downforce set-up. The WEC title in Bahrain is a fantastic achievement that makes everyone in Maranello proud. It's a clear reminder that we are one company and one team, united by the same passion and commitment wherever we race. Let's hope it also brings us some positive energy here in Brazil.

