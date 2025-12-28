FIA closing another loophole?

Amidst concern over manufacturers are taking advantage of one potential loophole in the 2026, the FIA has acted to close another.

The sport's governing body is already looking into claims that Mercedes and Red Bull have discovered a means of ensuring the compression ratio in their engines complies with the regulations during official checks but by means of using special materials for certain components the ratio is increased as the engine temperature rises. Rivals Ferrari, Honda and Audi have raised their suspicions with the sport's governing body.

However, following concerns raised over fuel flow the FIA is to introduce a standard meter to be used by itself and all the teams. Previously, the FIA and teams had their own meters.

With the sport moving to 100% sustainable fuel in 2026 the previous meter, which measured a maximum flow of 100kg/h, has been discarded in favour of one developed by the independent manufacturer Allegra, that can measure a fuel energy flow limit of 3000MJ/h.

Revised wording of the regulations outlaws 'tinkering' with the fuel flow check system after concerns were raised that some teams were seeking to explore this area in an attempt to gain performance.

'Tinkering' with the unit could not only alter the data relating to the fuel composition's measurements but also affect the readings emitted.

An initial change to the regulations stated that "any intentional heating or chilling of the fuel-flow meter is forbidden", while an update issued following the recent meeting of the World Motor Sport Council in Uzbekistan, reads: "Any device, system, or procedure, the purpose of which is to change the temperature of the fuel-flow meter is forbidden."

The FIA's single seater director Nikolas Tombazis recently warned that for any teams looking to exploit the rule it would be like "suicide".

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen gave an early assessment of the engine he hopes will power him to victory - or Aston Martin - this season, having heard it fire up for the first time.

"Yeah, it sounded good," he tells the Talking Bull podcast. "Of course, you hear it on a dyno," he continued, "but it sounded crisp.

"I'm not sure they actually developed on the noise, but it made a good noise."