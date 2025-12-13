Norris receives his trophy

2025 Formula One World Champion, Lando Norris was presented with the trophy at the FIA Awards gala in Tashkent, Uzbekistan last night.

The 2025 motor sport season concluded with a gathering of champions and stars from across the FIA's seven world championship categories, where, in the presence of Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, the various winning drivers, co-drivers, navigators and teams were crowned following an intense season of competition.

Norris, who last weekend became the 35th Formula One World Champion, was joined by his teammate and team bosses, Zak Brown and Andrea Stella, while Max Verstappen, who finished runner-up, was unable to attend due to illness. (No doubt sick at missing out by just two points).

"Thank you to McLaren, the team I've been with for many, many years," said Norris, "for giving us an incredible car that at times made our lives very easy, and beautiful and we could bring home many wins all the way to the end of the season.

"And, of course, Mr Piastri, the incredible teammate I've had who has helped me improve so much over last few seasons," he added, turning to his teammate.

"We had our fair share of mistakes and f*** ups," laughed Norris, who then turned to the FIA president and asked: "Can I say that here? Oh, sorry, yeah... I got fined. I can pay it off now!"

"5,000!" shot back Ben Sulayem, before adding: "When he said the 'eff', it was going to be a €5,000 fine," subsequently joking that the Briton should keep the money as compensation for having his hair messed with by the FIA president, much like he did following last Sunday's race.

"To go into the final race with two drivers fighting for the world championship when everyone said that couldn't be done... I'm just very proud of how McLaren went racing and that's exactly what we plan to do next year," said Brown.

"It's been plenty of fun going racing with Andrea and Zak next to me," said Piastri. "I'm looking forward to plenty more years trying to push each other and trying to beat each other.

"It's been a great season," he added, "I'm looking forward to a few weeks off and it all starts again pretty quick."

