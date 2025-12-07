Champion's Press Conference

A very warm welcome to the FIA Formula One World Champion Lando Norris. Can you begin to describe how this feels for us?

LN: I just laugh. It's tough to describe. It's tough to put in words. I mean, I just want to go and spend some time with my team, my engineers, my mom and my dad. I don't know what I'm going to say. So much goes into achieving what we've achieved today. You know, from all those years ago when I saw Formula 1 on the TV, when I saw a go-kart for the first time - my memories the last couple laps were really just that. They took me back to where it all started because I wouldn't be here without my parents and the sacrifice they've done. My brother and my sisters, the amount of times they text me and I don't get back to them. You know, just everything. Everything that leads into achieving what we all achieved today. And this is not my world championship. This is ours. This is one where I get to say, "Thank you, mom," and "Thank you, dad." They're the ones who sacrificed so much to let me be the lucky boy that I am today - to live my dream, to do what I have loved doing since I was a kid, driving that go-kart for the first time at home. The best memories ever, you know. And so much goes into it every year. And for the first time, I really get to say thank you to them, to my parents, to my family. And I get to really make them feel like everything they did was worth it. They might have felt like it was worth it after getting to Formula 1 or getting the first win in Miami. But, you know, the thing that makes me smile every day is making my parents proud, making my friends proud, the people who support me so much through the plenty of tough times I've had this year, celebrate the good times that I've had this year. But I feel like I finally get something to say thank you - not just in words, but in terms of the volume of a championship - that they are just as much a part of as I feel like I go out on track and perform. They're with me through every step of the way. And today, I just get to say thank you to all of them. I get to make them smile. And that's all I really want in my life is all of them to be happy and to get to celebrate. And that's what I managed to do for them all today.

Lando, you were pretty convincing earlier in the weekend when you said you felt relaxed. Was that the reality? Just how tough has this weekend been for you emotionally?

LN: I've had a lot of tough moments in the beginning of the season. I had great moments - winning the first race in Australia certainly gave me a big boost. But quite quickly, I had not the best run of results, and Oscar did an incredible job, was consistently ahead of me. It got tricky at times. I think at the end of the day, it shows that consistency over a year is what helps achieve what we've achieved today. But those tricky moments, like everyone says, you've got to learn from them, acknowledge them, understand them. I've had to go above and beyond in terms of expanding my group, the people I work with on the track, and more so off the track. The amount of people that I have in my corner - not from McLaren but externally: my friends, my family, my coaches, people that help me think in better ways and perform in better ways. So many people allowed me to go out and be more calm and almost try and not acknowledge the pressure or just perform under pressure and have the second half of the season that I had. If I look back on it, my first half of the season - not the most impressive. Certainly, times I made some mistakes, made some bad judgments. I made my errors, as I'm sure every driver would admit to. But how I managed to turn all of that and have the second half of the season that I had is what makes me very proud - that I've been able to prove myself wrong.

There were doubts I had in the beginning of the year, and I proved myself wrong. And that's something that makes me very happy. Like I said, this was a moment that I got to thank them all for that - all their hard work, all the stuff that other people do for me. This is my way of saying thank you. But I did feel calm. I felt calm until three corners to go. I started to shake a little bit. I got to think of all those incredible memories very quickly, and then I got to see the team when I went over the line. And this is a moment that I'll never forget.

Final one from me. Just how do you think you're going to grow as a driver as a result of this championship?

LN: That I'll find out. You know, I feel proud but not because I'm gonna wake up tomorrow and go, "I beat everyone." I'm not proud because I get to just say I'm a world champion. I'm proud because I feel like I made a lot of other people happy. I made my engineer Will, Jarv as well - they don't get to see their family much. They've seen me grow up more than they've seen their own kids grow up. I feel bad about that. But the fact that they put so much effort into making me perform and helping us... I'm shaking. Helping us all perform. The fact I get to make them feel like their time has been, hopefully, a little bit worth it-that's what makes me so happy. I hope it doesn't change anything I do, the way I think, the way I do things. I believe I won the championship this year my way - by being a fair driver, by trying to be an honest driver. At times, could I have been more aggressive and got off the brakes and had a few people over? I certainly could have done, and maybe I would need to do more of that in the future. But did I need to do it this year? Is that the way I want to go racing? Is that me? It's not. And I'm sure if you compare me, if that's what you wanna do, to all the champions: have I been as aggressive as them at times? No. Have I been as daring as them at times? No. But did I do just what I needed to do to win the world championship? Did I perform consistently? Did I perform when I needed to under the most pressure? Post-Zandvoort, did I come back in the way I had to? Did I have three, four weekends of great results? I did. And I performed when I needed to perform to win the World Championship this season. And in the end, that's what I needed to do. That's all I needed to do. Of course, I'll learn from everything. Like I said, moments I wish I could go back on and I feel bad for, like Montreal and things like that, I embarrassed myself. But I wish I could go back and change some things. Plenty of moments to learn from. I feel like I'm a better driver now, certainly, than I was at the beginning of the season. But everyone's going to do it. And when I'm racing against Max, a four-time world champion, when I'm racing against Oscar, a guy who at some point in the future will probably beat me and be a world champion, I'm performing. And I'm having to perform against the best in the world. And I look forward to plenty more times like that. And I need to understand what I can do better, how can I do better, how can I perform more consistently against them and learn from them? And I feel like I did that this year, and I've got to do that even more next year if I want to retain what we've been able to achieve this year.

Questions From The Floor

(Laurence Edmondson - ESPN) Congratulations, Lando. Well done. Fantastic. Just on the Zandvoort thing you mentioned there. Obviously, there you were 34 points behind all of a sudden. Did that actually release some of the pressure and allow you to get more of your true performance from yourself for that period afterwards?

LN: I honestly would just want to say no. It didn't allow me to relax. Like, when I see 34 points against a guy who's in the same car, who's doing an incredible job, who I know is incredibly quick, that didn't fill me with confidence. And it wasn't like, "I got nothing to lose now, I can just go." I felt like I was trying to do everything I could before, and I continued to try and do everything I could after. But I just had to step up what I was doing away from the track. Like I said before, the people I was working with, I added more people to that group. I had to work harder both on the simulator and here at track. I had to change my approaches. I had to change my... yeah, like a lot of people do. I had to dig deep and try and understand more things quicker and in a more advanced way than I ever have before. That's what gave me the advantage I had - not, "Oh, the pressure's off, I can go and do what I'd like to do." It was really the opposite. I was like, "Oh, shoot. I'm quite a long way behind against a pretty freaking fast driver, and I've got to step it up." And I got to be more myself because of external factors-working with more professionals in different areas to unlock more of my ability. And I think when you saw that, I had that run of great results, which is ultimately what got me the championship in the end.

(Phil Duncan - PA) Congrats, Lando, on getting the job done. You've often described Max this year as, you know, the best that there's ever been, you know, almost the GOAT. What does it feel to you to be able to have actually beaten him to win the first world title? And now you've got that one out of the way, do you think more world championships can follow?

LN: Look. I hate ever having to try and compare myself to other people. This is all for you guys to decide whether someone's better than someone else or not. All I try and do every weekend is the best of what I can. But then you decide he's better than him, or he's got a worse car and he's doing better - write what you like, decide what you like. I certainly feel like at moments I've driven better than I feel like other people can. And I feel like I drove at a level I don't think other people can match. But have I also made my mistakes? Have I made more mistakes than other people at times? Yes. Is there stuff Max could do better at times than me? Yes. Do I believe he's unbeatable? No. But you also don't know, do you? It's hard to know. Like, they also struggled with the car in the mid part of the season. They've had an incredible second half of the season. They took advantage of the fact we had two of us fighting for a world championship. He really made the most of that and Max drove like he is a four-time world champion. And I'm very happy that I got to race against him and try to prove myself against him. Whether then you want to write whatever you want to write, against him, against me, or whatever it is, feel free. But I'm not here-honestly, like I said at the beginning-my motivation is not here to prove I'm better than someone else. That's not what makes me happy. I'm not goping to wake up tomorrow and go, "I'm so happy because I beat Max." I honestly, deep down, don't care about that. I don't care if every article is, "Do you think he's better than me?" or "Oscar's better," or whatever it is. Doesn't matter. I have no interest in that. I've just done what I've needed to do to win the world championship. That's it. And I made my people happy. That's all I really care about at the end of the day. I'm not going to wake up happy tomorrow because I can just go and say to myself, "I'm world champion." It might make me smile, but it's not gonna be the truth. It's gonna be, "My mom's happy. My dad's happy. My sisters are happy. My brother's happy. My friends are happy." And that's all I need in my life.

