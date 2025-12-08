Verstappen snaps at journo

Max Verstappen snaps back at Guardian journalist who asked whether he regretted his Barcelona clash with George Russell.

"Max, you lost out to Lando by just two points," said Giles Richards at the post-race press conference. "What do you think now about the incident with George Russell in Spain?" he asked. "Do you regret that looking back in hindsight?"

The Guardian journo was referring to the incident in which Verstappen was asked to hand back position to the Mercedes driver after running wide while battling Charles Leclerc and gaining an advantage. Having allowed the Briton through, the Red Bull driver "accelerated and collided" with the Briton, a move which, according to the stewards, was "undoubtedly caused by the actions" of the Dutchman who was handed a 10s penalty and three penalty points. Consequently, while he finished fifth on the road he was relegated to 10th.

"You forget all the other stuff that happened in my season," asked Verstappen of Richards. "The only thing you mention is Barcelona... I knew that would come.

"You're giving me a stupid grin now," he added. "I don't know. Yeah, it's part of racing at the end. You live and learn. The championship is one of 24 rounds. I've also had a lot of early Christmas presents given to me in the second half, so you can also question that."