Site logo

Verstappen snaps at journo

NEWS STORY
08/12/2025

Max Verstappen snaps back at Guardian journalist who asked whether he regretted his Barcelona clash with George Russell.

"Max, you lost out to Lando by just two points," said Giles Richards at the post-race press conference. "What do you think now about the incident with George Russell in Spain?" he asked. "Do you regret that looking back in hindsight?"

The Guardian journo was referring to the incident in which Verstappen was asked to hand back position to the Mercedes driver after running wide while battling Charles Leclerc and gaining an advantage. Having allowed the Briton through, the Red Bull driver "accelerated and collided" with the Briton, a move which, according to the stewards, was "undoubtedly caused by the actions" of the Dutchman who was handed a 10s penalty and three penalty points. Consequently, while he finished fifth on the road he was relegated to 10th.

"You forget all the other stuff that happened in my season," asked Verstappen of Richards. "The only thing you mention is Barcelona... I knew that would come.

"You're giving me a stupid grin now," he added. "I don't know. Yeah, it's part of racing at the end. You live and learn. The championship is one of 24 rounds. I've also had a lot of early Christmas presents given to me in the second half, so you can also question that."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms