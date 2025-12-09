Site logo

Test Times: Abu Dhabi 09-12

09/12/2025

Today's Times - All Times Unofficial

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
Crawford Aston Martin C5 119 1:23.766 141.031 mph
Aron Sauber C5 - 1:23.847 0.081
Browning Williams C5 - 1:23.920 0.154
Vesti Mercedes C5 145 1:24.568 0.802
Iwasa Red Bull C5 121 1:24.925 1.159
Antonelli Mercedes C5 156 1:25.170 1.404
O'Ward McLaren C5 127 1:25.418 1.652
Hirakawa Haas C5 121 1:25.463 1.697
Beganovic Ferrari C5 - 1:25.720 1.954
Piastri McLaren C5 85 1:26.099 2.333
Hamilton Ferrari C5 - 1:26.138 2.372
Norris McLaren C5 71 1:26.142 2.376
Albon Williams C4 - 1:26.289 2.523
Leclerc Ferrari C5 - 1:26.417 2.651
Sainz Williams C5 - 1:26.454 2.688
Lawson RB C5 - 1:26.505 2.739
Lindblad RB C4 - 1:26.519 2.753
Bortoleto Sauber C5 - 1:26.767 3.001
Hulkenberg Sauber C4 - 1:27.004 3.238
Gasly Alpine C5 144 1:27.433 3.667
Hadjar Red Bull C5 111 1:27.515 3.749
Maini Alpine C5 128 1:27.544 3.778
Vandoorne Aston Martin C4 108 1:27.743 3.977
Bearman Haas C4 80 1:27.827 4.061
Ocon Haas C2 4 1:31.407 7.641

