Browning set for Abu Dhabi outing

Williams academy driver, Luke Browning will drive Alex Albon's FW47 in FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and will subsequently participate in the end-of-season Young Driver Test.

Browning joined the academy in April 2023 following his stand-out 2022 season where he secured the GB3 Championship and won the 2022 Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award.

Since joining the academy he has continued this upward trajectory, winning the Macau Grand Prix in 2023, also taking pole position and the fastest lap, and finishing the 2024 FIA Formula 3 season in third with two race wins and a podium in Monaco.

As part of the Williams academy's tradition of giving young talent a path into F1, Browning has regularly driven in the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) and simulator programmes with the aim of preparing him for the future. He has balanced this with a successful F2 campaign, currently occupying third position in the standings and going into the final two races of the season in a fierce battle for the title.

"It's going to be an unforgettable weekend in Abu Dhabi fighting for the Formula 2 title while getting back behind the wheel of the FW47, and it's a challenge I'm going to relish," said Browning.

"The Young Driver Test will give me a final opportunity to help the team prepare for 2026 and I'm looking forward to being part of a Formula 1 weekend for the last time this season. Thank you to everyone at the Driver Academy and Williams for the trust once again."

"Luke's development continues to impress us," added Sven Smeets, Sporting Director, Atlassian Williams Racing, "and we are looking forward to closing the season with him behind the wheel of the FW47.

"We have an incredibly talented group of drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and it is important for us to give them the opportunity to progress as they move up the ladder. These final sessions of the season will give Luke another valuable chance to learn from Alex and Carlos, the wider team, and further embed with our trackside operation as he looks towards a bright future."