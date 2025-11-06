Sao Paulo Grand Prix: FIA Drivers Press Conference

Part 1: Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc and Lance Stroll.

Q: Charles, please, can we start with you and start with a message of congratulations? Congratulations on your engagement. And judging by the reaction of the Formula 1 paddock, it is a very popular development in your life.

Charles Leclerc: Yeah. I'm very, very happy, obviously. It was a special week, full of emotions. It's obviously a very special moment for anyone to do that step. And, yeah, Alex and I are incredibly happy.

Q: Which driver do you think will be next?

CL: Ha, ha! Easy.

Pierre Gasly: Yeah, Charles gave me his ring already.

CL: Yeah, Pierre. Yeah. I think Pierre. I need to put him under a bit of pressure. We grew up together, so you're next.

PG: I already put enough pressure!

Q: Alright. Let's bring it on track this weekend. Just how hopeful are you and Ferrari coming to Interlagos?

CL: Let's say we come here neutral, just like we have approached the last few races. I think it's important for us to not get carried away by the positive results we've had in Mexico and Austin. We know that it was thanks to perfect execution from the Friday to the Sunday, and that's extremely difficult to do - probably even more so when conditions are so difficult to predict, like it's always the case here in Brazil. So, yeah, we'll just focus on the job just like we've done. It paid off in the last two weekends. I really hope it does this weekend, but we have no guarantee, and we know that we don't have the pace of McLaren or Red Bull. Mercedes can be very strong in some weekends, some others less, but that doesn't depend on us. So we just have to focus on what we do best, and then we'll see how it goes.

Q: Charles, can you give us your thoughts on the track? Because it hasn't been an especially happy hunting ground for you. It's one of the few circuits on the calendar where you've yet to get a podium. Do you enjoy driving here?

CL: I love it. Actually, it's not been such a poor track for me in terms of performance, so I wouldn't say the same thing I said in Budapest earlier this year. But for one reason or another, on the Sunday, it never really went our way. But, yeah, again, what happened in the past - I don't really think about it. And I'm sure that if we do everything perfect, we can be on the podium for the first time. And seeing how crazy of a weekend it can be sometimes - why not even better? So, yeah, we'll see.

Q: You touched on the pace of Mercedes there. Can we just get your thoughts on the Constructors' Championship? Ferrari one point ahead of Mercedes in P2. How do you see that battle both this weekend and for the remaining tracks this season?

CL: I think it's going to be very close. I think where I expect Mercedes to be very, very strong is probably Las Vegas. They were very strong last year, and I'm sure they will be this year. For the other tracks, I think it's going to be close. So, yeah. We are basically equal on points. There's also Red Bull in the fight, with Max especially, that picked up quite a bit of pace since the upgrades - I think it was in Monza. So it's going to be a tough last part of the season. But, again, we have momentum on our side, and I hope it can continue as long as possible.

Q: Pierre, let's come to you now. Interlagos must bring back some pretty special memories for you.

PG: Yeah, definitely. I think it's been the most successful track for me since I started in F1. So, yeah, my first podium in 2019, which was very special. And obviously, that double podium last year with Esteban, which came as a very nice surprise. A very particular day - quite chaotic - but we managed to get on top of it.

Q: Which of those two podiums meant the most to you?

PG: The first podium in F1 is always unique because it's the first time you actually experience this emotion. So, yeah, that was a pretty fun way to end the race - the drag race with Lewis to the line. That was very special. But definitely, last year - two Alpines, two French drivers on the podium, and the way we did it - it was definitely unique and very emotional.

Q: You haven't had the best of luck, let's say, in the last few races. Do you think the car is going to be more competitive here at Interlagos?

PG: I don't think so. But we're well aware of the situation we are in. Nonetheless, we still give it our best every single weekend. And as Charles touched on earlier, this is the type of track where the weather can come into play. We've seen pretty wild races around here. We definitely seem to have taken a step back in terms of performance. We've seen cars like Haas, for example, bringing upgrades, even in Austin, when we stopped developing the car months ago - but it's OK. We know we have another four race weekends where we'll try, and then after that we'll be onto a different project.

Q: You've stopped developing the car months ago, you've just said. Have you been at Enstone recently and just give us your impressions of what you're seeing for 2026?

PG: I'm very excited. I'm kind of in between two chairs at the minute because obviously this year is extremely hard for everyone in the team, and we are not competitive at all - for reasons we know and decisions we've taken tactically. But at the same time, we still have four races to go and hopefully all these decisions can be proven to be definitely worth it in 2026 - and that's what I believe. I'm seeing a lot of good stuff for next year's car - a lot of work, a lot of motivation. But, yeah, it's definitely been a long season.

Q: Thank you very much for that. Lance, let's come to you now. That really strong midpoint of the season - I'm thinking of those seventh places in Hungary, in Zandvoort - and remind me, where was the other one - Belgium! Anyway, since then the performance has dropped away a little bit. Do you and the team understand where the pace has gone?

Lance Stroll: Yeah. I mean, I think there's just some tracks where the car comes alive. The last few events, it's been more challenging for us - we just haven't been as competitive. No one stands still in this sport. I think other teams have brought upgrades and improved throughout the course of the year. So I think it's probably a combination of all that.

Q: Can I ask you about something you said recently, which was you've never really been that comfortable in this year's car? Tell us about your driving style. What do you need from a racing car to feel comfortable?

LS: I think there are just some seasons there are cars you have a better harmony, a better chemistry with and it just feels more natural to drive. Some years, there's cars that don't suit you quite as well, and it's just more of a battle. Ultimately though, I think this year we just haven't been as competitive as we want to be as a team. Like I said, there's some events where the car's come alive and we've picked up points - P6, P7 - when the opportunities have presented themselves. I think we've managed to do a good job on some of the weekends where the car has been competitive, but there's also been a lot of weekends where we just haven't been as competitive as we want to be as a team. So, yeah, four more races to go, and then next year is a new opportunity for everyone.

Q: Are you hopeful this weekend at Interlagos?

LS: Yeah, we'll see. Like Pierre said, the weather here is always a factor. You never really know what's going to happen. If it starts raining, anything is possible. But, yeah, we'll see. I love coming back here. It's a great track.

Questions From The Floor

Q: (David Croft - Sky Sports F1) Question for Charles. Congratulations on the engagement, great to see. This season, it's going to be really tight in that battle for second place. But if you do, as a team, leave Abu Dhabi as runners-up once again, is that good enough for Ferrari? Will you sit down at the end of the season and say, "Yeah, that was a job well done"?

CL: It's not good enough, no. I think when you drive for such a team, the only thing that is good enough is to win. But it's also true to say that we are against a very, very strong competition and also teams that have a lot of history in the sport and that are very special in their own way. So, it's not easy. But I think as Ferrari, when you work for such an incredible brand, it's not good enough and you've got to target winning. Having said all that, considering where we started the season and where we are now, it's a good season. It's a very good improvement throughout the season, as it's been very difficult at the beginning of the year to understand exactly what we had to tackle with this new car. But, yeah, to now be fighting still for second in the Constructors' should be our target. And for next year, we'll target higher for sure.

Q: (Mara Sangiorgio - Sky Italia) Question for Charles. Continuing the discussion about second place in the Constructors' standings, from now until the end of the season, what would you choose between a victory or second place with your team, if you had to choose?

CL: I don't know. I mean, I'll take both. I think if you win, then it's obviously more likely that you get second in the Constructors'. So, yeah, it's a very difficult question to answer. I would love to win. I think it's really important to at least be winning once in a season where everything has been so tough for everybody. The second place is not what's going to... we'll probably be happier as a team after a victory, but the second place needs to be our target. And we need to target both of the two things. So, yeah, I won't choose between the two.