Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

BWT Alpine Formula One Team return to the Autodromo José Carlos Pace, also known as Interlagos, for the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will take part in the season's penultimate sprint weekend at one of the sports best loved circuits.

Interlagos has been the site of some of Formula One's most dramatic moments including tense championship deciders and wet-weather masterclasses. Last season's race saw the team achieve a phenomenal double podium finish with Pierre and Esteban Ocon driving expertly in soaking conditions. The enthusiastic Brazilian fans turn out in their thousands to help make it one of the wildest Grands Prix of the year.

Pierre Gasly: "The team is looking forward to our return to Sao Paulo for this weekend's race in Brazil. Racing at Interlagos brings back special memories for the whole team and for me personally having scored my first F1 podium there in 2019 and, of course, the amazing result we achieved last year. The track is iconic and is always packed with the special Brazilian fans. They really love Formula One and are there whatever the weather, which brings an incredible atmosphere that I always look forward to experiencing. The circuit is one of the shortest of the year so the margins will be incredibly fine. As well as that, it's the penultimate Sprint event of the season which will make the weekend that much more intense. It's a race weekend where anything can happen - we will keep an eye on the weather - and as always we will give it our all as we enter the final stages of the season."

Franco Colapinto: "It's always great to be heading back to South America. Having experienced this event for the first time last year, I am really looking forward to getting back out on track in front of all the fans - especially with so many Argentinians there for support. There were lots of mixed emotions for myself at last year's race in Brazil but the Interlagos track is a special one to drive as it has so much history and a real aura to it. We saw last year with Alpine that this is a race where anything can happen so we will aim to be ready and capitalise on any opportunities which could come our way, especially as it is a Sprint weekend with even more potential action. It has not been the easiest season for us this year but we are keeping our heads up and focused on doing the best job possible this weekend."