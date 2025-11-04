Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Preview - Haas

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team has headed to Brazil for Round 21 of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the São Paulo Grand Prix, at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos.

Brazil first joined Formula 1's calendar in 1972, with the circuit taking its official name from Carlos Pace, the late local icon who recorded his sole victory there in 1975. The venue is usually referred to as Interlagos, after the district located between the man-made reservoirs of Guarapiranga and Billinges, and directly translating as 'between lakes'.

It first opened in 1940 and, after an absence in the 1980s when Brazil's grand prix relocated to Rio de Janeiro, returned to the Formula 1 schedule for good in 1990, absent only once in 2020 due to the pandemic. The bumpy, undulating circuit features a sequence of long-radius medium- and high-speed corners, juxtaposed with a lengthy full throttle section that takes drivers from Juncao to the Senna S complex, the best overtaking spot on the circuit, which is named after Brazil's sporting hero Ayrton Senna.

Interlagos will again host F1 Sprint - the fifth appearance of six for the format in 2025. Interlagos is the only circuit at which F1 Sprint has been run every year since the concept was introduced into Formula 1 in 2021.

A return to Interlagos also brings back positive memories for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and its drivers. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team scored its maiden pole position at the São Paulo Grand Prix, in 2022, when Kevin Magnussen posted the fastest time in a dry/wet Q3 session. Esteban Ocon, a veteran of seven grands prix in São Paulo, last year finished in second position, recording the fourth podium result of his career. Oliver Bearman also participated in São Paulo's 2024 grand prix, as a stand-in driver with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, and is seeking to continue his strong form after three successive grands prix in the points, including a career-best fourth in Mexico City.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "We're really looking forward to coming to São Paulo off the back of a very, very good race in Mexico - everybody's really motivated and pumped up. The championship is so tight that from P6 to P9, there's essentially nothing in it. We've got four events left, but we're really focused on one event at a time. Brazil is obviously a Sprint, so there are lots of opportunities.

"The track is amazing, it's such a driver's track, which is technical and a huge challenge not only for drivers, but for cars as well. With Ollie jumping into the car last season with only five hours' notice, we know he's going to be good, and then with Esteban scoring a podium - against us - in 2024, we know he's also very good around this circuit.

"The biggest thing for me this weekend will be weather conditions. You never know what you're going to get in São Paulo. We're obviously very keen to put last year right, be on it, and execute. I really believe we've got the cars and drivers to perform here."

Ollie Bearman: "I'm looking forward to returning to Brazil, it's an incredible circuit. It's a very short lap but an incredibly technical one. It was a tough race for me last year, but we had a really good Friday getting into SQ3 and hopefully we can build on that with the momentum we've created in the last few races."

Esteban Ocon: "I can't wait to go back to Brazil, a country that is very dear to me. I'm lucky enough to have a lot of support there, and I hold many great memories from my time racing there as well. Of course, personally, last year's podium was a very special moment in my career. Interlagos is a classic track with a very nice flow to it, making it always a fun one to drive. Brazilians are very passionate and knowledgeable fans, and it's always a pleasure to race in front of them. As it's a Sprint, we'll look to maximize all sessions as much as possible to set ourselves up well for both races and hopefully keep the momentum going this weekend."