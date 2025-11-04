Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Brazil is a special place for me, not only because of the incredible races and the great moments that we have had there but also because my family in laws are also from Brazil.

"It can rain heavily there so you can have quite crazy races, especially last year's race where we won after qualifying 17th, which was an emotional win and an important moment in the Championship. I will be wearing my special Brazil helmet for this race. It is a place that has a lot of history and a great legacy but also holds so many great memories for me. I went for traditional colours on the helmet that really stand out, I think the design looks really cool and I'm excited to wear it on track. The fans are super passionate and I always love racing at such an old school track. Seeing that atmosphere and being part of it is incredible."

Yuki Tsunoda: "Brazil is always an exciting race, with weather that can throw up the unexpected. It looks like the rain could play a part in our weekend there again but everyone will be in the same position and it's about how we maximise the time on track and handle it as a Team. The Sprint format always holds its own challenges but add some rain in there and it could be a crazy weekend! The benefit for me is that across the last two weekends the car has felt great when it has come to race pace, I'm lapping very close to Max and I feel confident in the car and the updates we have made. If I can be consistent across the two qualifying sessions then we should put ourselves in a strong position to be up there in the Sprint and the race. This weekend is about helping boost our Constructors points and being able to support Max where I can."

Stats & Facts

• The last six Formula One Grands Prix have all been won from Pole position, with three of those victories belonging to Max.

• Max's remarkable win from 17th on the grid last year in Sao Paulo was the first race to be won from that far back since Kimi Raikkonen at Suzuka in 2005.

• Since the Team's F1 debut in 2005, no constructor has won more races at Interlagos than Oracle Red Bull Racing (7).

• Last year in Brazil, Yuki qualified a career-best third on the grid, becoming only the third Japanese driver in F1 history to do so.

• Max's 2019 win at Interlagos marked the first time since 1987 that two Honda-powered teams recorded a 1-2 finish, with Pierre Gasly finishing second for Toro Rosso.