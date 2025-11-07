Sao Paulo Grand Prix: FIA Team Representatives Press Conference

Today's team representatives press conference with James Vowles, Andrea Stella and Alan Permane

I'd like to start with a question to all of you. We're racing at a very historic track, Interlagos. All three of you have been coming here for many years. I'd like to ask each of you to rate the challenge of Interlagos and just for a memory as well. James, why don't we start with you?

James Vowles: The Challenge, so obviously, anti-clockwise, so a lot different for the drivers, works the neck in a different way. Sprint race weekend. And you saw last year how difficult and complicated it was. I think I lost count of how many times we repaired a car, if I'm transparent. But I like it because you have real races here, and the conditions really are fantastic, but they create a challenge. But that's the whole point. And my memory would be back in 2009. This is where we won the championship, and it was a really special moment for me here.

Thank you. Andrea?

Andreas Stella: Yeah. The challenge definitely associated to the fact that you have great racing, and the weather doesn't help the teams in having quiet weekends, but definitely it helps the spectacle. So it's a venue that often offers great racing. The memory goes back to 2007 when we won the championship with Kimi here. Kimi was actually third at the last race in the classification. He was the underdog, and then we managed to win the championship. And we needed to wait, I think, four hours to have the result actually confirmed. So it was a long wait, but with a very good outcome at the end.

Thank you. Alan?

Alan Permane: Yeah. On the challenge, I think it's such a short track, so it's very close on lap times. And this year in the fight we're in, the battle of the midfield guys is ever so close. So that'll be a real test this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon, of course, in qualifying. Memory - I think I can trump both these guys. I came here 1990 was the first time I came here. It was either the first or the second race I've ever done. Lots of good memories over the years. I think Fernando won both his championships here, back in 2005, 2006. So yeah, I've been here a few times.

Thanks all. Andrea, let's come back to you. So, four race weekends to go, just the one point between your two drivers. How would you describe the mood in the camp?

AS: Well, the mood is certainly very positive. We are very excited to be in this strong position in the Drivers' championship. We have, I think, what is needed. We have all the conditions. We have a fast car, two fast drivers, a team that is prepared, determined. And also, we are very excited by the idea that we could be the one that are attempting to kind of stop Verstappen's dominance. You know, we're talking about the champion for the last four races (sic). So for us, it's just - we feel the sense of a privilege to be in this position, and we definitely will keep the fight going until the last corner in Abu Dhabi.

As the races count down, do you feel any tension between your guys? Do you feel them tensing up? It's all about sort of peaking at the right moment, isn't it?

AS: Well, in reality, I don't think that's the case. Obviously, both drivers have known for a long time that the car was competitive, so they knew that there was a possibility to fight for the championship. But I don't see that this is escalating in anything more than focusing each of them on their own weekend and trying to extract the maximum. We talk a lot with the team. Obviously, this requires a high level of dialogue, but this is something that normally we can do well at McLaren.

The car was very competitive last time out in Mexico. FP1 here in Brazil seems to have gone well. Are you confident that you can have that same level of dominance here?

AS: Brazil, I think together with Qatar, probably is one of the races that we expected in dry conditions at least to suit the characteristics of our car. There are long corners, not much braking, the trajectory is not prescribed in the corners, which are the conditions in which the MCL39 seems to express the best. So in Free Practice 1, we have seen that this expectation is confirmed. But like I said before, there's a lot of variability, for instance in the weather. So it's not only about the pace in the car it will also be about execution and operations.

Oscar, he didn't have the pace of Lando last time out. Are you confident that he can bounce back here?

AS: Well, I think Oscar has already provided the answers to this question in Free Practice 1. Today, pretty much every time he was setting a lap time, it was the fastest in the session. He's confident. His comments in the car, his comments in the debrief go back to the comments where he feels the car. He is in tune with the car, and he feels that what he's doing generates lap time in a very natural way. This wasn't the case in the last two races, but in the last two races, the conditions from a grip point of view and the way the car needed to be driven was quite unnatural to Oscar. Actually, he learned pretty rapidly, and it's been a bit of a shame that he couldn't show the pace in the race because he was blocked in traffic pretty much all the race during the Mexican Grand Prix. So I think we have a very strong Oscar here, and hopefully we'll be able to confirm this throughout the weekend.

Andrea, thank you for that. Alan, let's come to you now. We haven't seen your cars in the points since Azerbaijan, your longest pointless streak of the season so far. Sorry to remind you of that. Have there been any specific issues with the car or has it been circuit-specific? What can you tell us?

AP: There's nothing that we can put our finger on that's a trend or that we believe we've done wrong or something consistently across all the tracks. Every time we look at things - we had an issue with the car in the Singapore Grand Prix, otherwise Yuki would have certainly been in the points. He put it in the wall in qualifying in Austin. Mexico, we felt we didn't quite get on top of the car, didn't quite get the right set-up. So there's little things. And as I said before, it's because it's so close, if you miss a tenth, a tenth and a half, you're the wrong side of that midfield group. And it's very difficult to recover then in the race.

What about here? Do you think you can bounce back?

AP: Yeah. We had a very decent FP1. Drivers are happy with the car. It's tough on rookies in a Sprint weekend - an hour to get on top of things. But it looks decent. I think we were both, maybe, ninth and 11th, something like that. And like I say, it's ever so close. So we need to just make sure we put it right where it counts this afternoon.

You touched on the Constructors' Championship a little bit earlier. Where is your focus over these remaining races? Is it all about trying to seal P6, or are you going all out to try and catch Williams in P5?

AP: I don't think the two... the two are the same. Honestly, what we're trying to focus on is just perfect weekends, without trying to worry about, "This is the points gap" or "That's the points gap" or looking over our shoulders or anything like that. We're just focusing on our car, delivering the best setup we can, the drivers delivering the best they can. And if we do that, I'm sure the points will come. And actually, we can't ask for any more than that. If we think we've executed everything perfectly, then that's all we can do.

Alan, thank you for that. James, come to you now. A frustrating doubleheader for you guys in Austin and Mexico. Are you more confident coming here that you can turn things around?

JV: I'd say more bittersweet because in Austin we still got nine points on the Saturday. But you're right - from Sunday onwards, yeah, it's pretty much been disappointing. Mainly because in the case of Carlos, that was a genuine seventh he was fighting for. And that accident not only cost us in Austin but also went on to cost us in Mexico at the same time. With Mexico - just a comedy of disasters on pit limiters as it turns out, but a lot of learning there. And then with Alex, I spoke about this in a different forum, but it's not really set-up, it's how the tools and set-up combine. We as a team need to do a better job, which is what we're focused on this weekend. And I think Alan said it perfectly - we're now in a fight that, I think in the session, it was a second separating 18 cars. And at times, I think it was 90 milliseconds separating about four of us. You're now into that minutiae detail where everything adds up. And the reality is, with a slightly inconsistent car to a driver, it's very easy to leave a tenth on the table.

You're 39 points clear of Racing Bulls. Do you feel that's enough? Do you have enough of a buffer?

JV: Short answer, no. It's an incredibly competitive midfield, and you can see already with the podiums that have taken place this year - be it from Sauber, from us - it's a situation where it's very difficult to predict what could happen in any one given race. Now, let's take tomorrow - I think weather's going to play a part in this weekend, and last year showed us that Alpine - brilliant to them - did a fantastic job and really changed the points table. So no, not at all. I think it's game on to the end of the year. We've got two sprint race weekends, and our job simply in all of this is to prove to the world that we deserve to be fifth.