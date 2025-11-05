McLaren "holding back" Piastri, suggests Ecclestone

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has joined the great debate, suggesting that McLaren is favouring Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri.

As we await the next development in the Felipe Massa saga, which came about following comments Ecclestone did or didn't make to the German media, Bernie is at it again, this time suggesting that McLaren is effectively nobbling its Australian driver.

Fact is, the Australian appeared to be cruising towards the title for after Zandvoort was 46 points clear of his teammate, with Max Verstappen having all but called it a day. However, while the Australian joined his teammate on the podium at Monza - his most recent visit - Red Bull's revival was underway.

A string of uncharacteristic qualifying and race performances, not forgetting those questionable strategic calls, has not only led to Verstappen getting to within striking distance, but Norris' lights-to-flag victory in Mexico has given the Briton the championship lead.

Before he took charge of the sport Ecclestone had been a team owner and managed a number of drivers, and though he always courts controversy, his opinon should not be dismissed, Bernie is not your average 95-year-old.

"When the season started, I thought our Australian driver would be world champion," he tells Sport.de. "I thought he would win easily but something's holding him back," he adds.

"I don't know what it is, I don't know if it's McLaren holding him back or what," he continues. "There was a bit of a problem inside the team I understand where it looked very much they were favouring the British driver."

Though unclear why McLaren might favour its British driver - after all the team is owned by the Bahrainis now - Ecclestone suggests that it could be because Norris is seen as more marketable.

"I think he would fall into the star quality more," he says. "I think from that point of view, I think he would act better. He likes the TV, he likes the camera, he likes whatever. I suspect the journalists like him. I suppose that's better for McLaren."

Referring to the change in the Australian, which isn't limited to the track, but his whole demeanour over recent race weekends, Ecclestone suggests: "Piastri is upset and tired by this, and the discussions about it annoy him.

"The pressure is mounting," he continues, "and Piastri is frustrated that he can no longer win races so easily and that Norris is obviously favoured within the team."

However, whatever the truth of the matter, as far as McLaren is concerned, Ecclestone tips Verstappen to do the business.

"I think Max will win and do it again!" he says. "He has that special something, that extraordinary quality. And the next race is Brazil... the weather is changeable, with rain too. Verstappen will do well there.

"Verstappen is special, the best racer, not a politician, but a real racing driver."

If the Massa case is anything to go by, we reckon that around 2042 Piastri will be in court suing for the 2025 crown of which he was robbed.