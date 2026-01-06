A change of plan for Haas

Haas brings 'launch' day forward to avoid clash with Ferrari and Alpine.

As the teams' social media admins continue with their woeful countdowns to the moment they can declare once again that its "race week", and the new generation of fans are happy to see their young lives wished away, seemingly the only other high point on the horizon are the launches.

Then again, in an age where the sport is manipulated and fabricated to within an inch of its life even the launches have become a pale shadow of what we used to enjoy in the good old days.

No more Roman amphitheatres or opera houses, no more Sugababes or Ally Pally... instead we get liveries and renders.

Haas was due to reveal its 2026 livery on 23 January, the same day as Alpine reveals its livery and Ferrari actually takes the wraps off its car, which will in fact bear little resemblance to what we see on track in Bahrain three weeks later and Melbourne the following month.

Consequently, the American team will now release renders of its car on Monday 19 January - the day before Audi - and three days before Mercedes which was looking to be the first team to actually reveal its 2026 contender.

The Red Bull teams reveal their liveries in Detroit on 15 January, and while Mercedes, Aston Martin and Williams are set to reveal their cars following the Barcelona test, Cadillac will reveal its livery during the Super bowl on 8 February.