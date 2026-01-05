Mercedes and Williams confirm reveal dates

Mercedes to reveal renders of its 2026 contender later this month, while February sees Williams reveal its 2026 race livery.

Fans will get their first look at the Mercedes W17 on Thursday 22nd January, when the team will unveil renders of its 2026 challenger before heading to Barcelona for the opening pre-season test (January 26-30).

Following that test, the team will be hosting a season launch event with drivers, senior personnel and the W17, available for fans and media to watch online on Monday 2nd February.

Williams will officially unveil the racing livery for its 2026 challenger, the FW48, on Tuesday 3 February, revealing a new look for the team in Formula 1's all-new regulations era.

The Grove outfit will begin the year with a special fan-designed livery which will be on the car for testing in Barcelona later this month. Supporters from 162 countries cast almost 55,000 votes for the one-off design, part of the team's commitment to bringing fans closer than ever.

F1's new regulations mean all-new, shorter, lighter cars designed for hopefully closer racing and the biggest rule change in a generation is seen as a reset opportunity for Williams, the next step on the team's path back to championship contention.

The team enters 2026 with huge momentum, having enjoyed its most successful season for nine years in 2025, having finished fifth in the Constructors' Championship with 137 points, securing podium finishes in Baku and Qatar, and taking its first-ever Sprint podium in Austin.