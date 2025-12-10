Williams invites fans to choose test livery

Williams is inviting fans to choose the livery the FW48 will sport when it takes to the track in pre-season testing.

According to the press release, in the latest demonstration of Williams' commitment to bringing fans closer to Formula 1 than anyone else, supporters can vote for their favourite livery to adorn the FW48 during pre-season running.

Six designs are going head-to-head to become Your Livery, driven by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz for the opening laps of the all-new F1 regulations era.

All six designs feature tones of Williams' signature blue, with three incorporating the team's new logo - a modern interpretation of founder Sir Frank Williams' 'Forward W' which appeared on all nine of the team's Constructors' Championship-winning cars - in a striking dazzle pattern.

Fans have seven days to pick a winner at williamsf1.com, with voting open on December 9 and closing on December 16. The winning livery will be on the FW48 during one of the most highly-anticipated pre-seasons in recent memory, including the first test in Barcelona in January.

The new regulations will see shorter, lighter cars, designed for even closer racing. The biggest rule change in a generation is a reset opportunity and the Grove outfit has been building towards it as the next step on the team's path back to championship contention.

It follows the team's most successful season since 2016, securing fifth place in the Constructors' Championship with 137 points.

The livery vote is the latest opportunity for supporters to help power the team forward, following 2025's 'Driven By Words' campaign with Gulf Oil International Ltd which drew more than 140,000 submissions of the thoughts, feelings and emotions that fans associate with the team. Fans also selected the 'Bolder than Bold' livery in a global vote in 2023 - part of Williams' unique fan-first offering which includes city centre fan zones and innovative digital experiences.

"One of our joys this year has been seeing the growing number of fans proudly wearing blue to support Williams on our path back to the top," said James Vowles. "There is no better way to start 2026 than by giving our millions of fans around the world the chance to choose what the FW48 looks like on its very first laps. It will be special for the team and a pleasure to carry the fan livery as we enter a new era for the sport."

"We see the incredible passion and commitment of Williams fans at every race and with the thousands of messages of support that help drive the team forward," added Alex Albon. "I can't wait to see which of these six brilliant designs they choose for us to kick off the new 2026 era with at Barcelona testing. Choose your favourite version of Williams blue and vote now!"

Such is the budget cap that teams are free to spend on stuff like this, hence the seemingly endless stream of special liveries which are usually just a tweak of the regular look aimed at further promoting the main sponsor.

While the special liveries also allow the teams to add limited editions to their ever-growing raft of (costly) merchandise they do absolutely nothing for performance, and we're sure that Alex, James and the team's many fans would prefer a fairly drab looking car that is quick straight out of the box than a pretty dud.