Official: Marko leaves Red Bull

Helmut Marko has confirmed that he is parting company with Red Bull after 25 years.

"I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now," said the Austrian inn a jint statement with the team, "and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey.

"It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people," he continued. "Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.

"Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter.

"I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year."

"Helmut approached me with the wish to end his role as motorsport advisor at the end of the year," added Red Bull CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff. "I deeply regret his decision, as he has been an influential figure for more than two decades, and his departure marks the end of an extraordinary era.

"After a long and intensive conversation, I knew that I had to respect his wishes, as I gained the impression that the timing felt right for him to take this step," he continued. "Even though his departure will leave a significant gap, our respect for his decision and our gratitude for everything he has done for Red Bull Racing outweigh it."

More to follow.