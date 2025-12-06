Red Bull, Williams and Mercedes fined

Red Bull, Williams and Mercedes have all been fined for incidents during this morning's practice session.

In the case of Red Bull, whereby Yuki Tsunoda impeded Lando Norris between turns 11 and 12, the stewards heard from both drivers and their team representatives.

Telemetry showed that Norris was, for the first part of the lap, driving in a manner that indicated he was not on a push lap. Red Bull conceded that this was interpreted by them to mean that he was not on a push lap.

However, Norris then increased pace, commencing a continuous run. On approaching turn 9 it was easily visible on the GPS map available to the teams, that the McLaren was rapidly gaining on Tsunoda, who was on a slow lap.

However Red Bull continued to only advise Tsunoda about the following cars on push laps.

The stewards determined that Red Bull should have warned Tsunoda that Norris was rapidly closing the gap, and had ample time to do so, and hence imposed a €10,000 fine, while the Japanese driver was handed a formal warning as he should not have been driving in that track position on a slow lap.

Williams was fined €5,000 for the unsafe release of Alex Albon, in a clear case which caused Esteban Ocon to brake almost to a stop to avoid a collision and hence determined unsafe.

Another unsafe release saw Kimi Antonelli T-bone Tsunoda in the pitlane.

Mercedes conceded that the team was in a "bit of a rush" due to the prior red flag while also noting that no fault could be attributed to the driver, as he was following the instructions of the team.

The €10,000 fine is the same as that applied for a similar breach in this year's Singapore Grand Prix.