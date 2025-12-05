Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It went pretty okay in our practice sessions.

"I was fairly happy with the car today, we just probably needed to be a little bit faster. We were in a decent window, but I think still think not quite quick enough. It seems like there is a decent gap that we need to close but we still need to work on the race pace, so let's see how much we can find overnight. The ride has been tricky and the single laps and long runs need to be a bit better, but let's see what we can do tomorrow."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I didn't expect it to be this challenging to be honest, we are still very far away with the car and I don't know exactly what is going on. We need to really look into things overnight because today felt like one of the worst practice sessions of the season. The car doesn't feel very comfortable right now, I keep sliding around and we have to find out why and what is causing this issue. It's not great right now, I hope we can get into a better place overnight to be able to perform tomorrow."

Arvid Lindblad: "I'd like to start off saying a huge thank you to Oracle Red Bull Racing for the opportunity once again in the car. It's always an amazing opportunity and a real pleasure to drive in Formula One, so I'm grateful for it. On the session itself, I'm not super happy with the way it went from my side. I felt that I could've done a better job and I'll go away from today with a few things to work on ahead of next year. Driving in both F1 and F2 this weekend has been something new for me, so there was a bit of a balancing act that came with it. Nevertheless, I hope that I got some good data for the Team that they can use for the rest of the weekend."

Gianpiero Lambiase: "With Arvid, we used his time in FP1 to collect some data on a few set up parameters that we weren't 100% convinced of in simulation. That was really useful and he provided some very consistent data to analyse and his feedback was generally aligned to what we were expecting. It was generally a productive day with Max: we focused a little bit less on single lap performance for high fuel sustainable running, which now gives us a bit more data heading into Sunday. I think that has been proven useful as the tyres were a little bit more vulnerable compared to what we were perhaps expecting. It looks like front right graining is a problem for the field, so we need to analyse how we improve the longevity of this tyre heading into Sunday. Degradation is a bit higher than expected, so whilst we thought it would have been a relatively straight forward one stop, there's a question mark over that now. We really need to understand how many stops it is going to be and how we will look after our tyres. The mood in the Team is really good, it has been business as usual for us since we arrived and that is how we've approached the last nine or ten races since the shutdown. We'll continue to do our thing and follow our process and the end result will look after itself. Max is doing well in the car and we will not give up until the checkered flag is waved."