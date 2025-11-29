Qatar Grand Prix: Post Qualifying press conference

Parc Ferme Interviews - Conducted by James Hinchcliffe

Front row lockout for McLaren. Oscar, you said after the Sprint Race win, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Did you have to fix anything on this McLaren to find the pace that you did?

Oscar Piastri: No, we left it pretty much the same. Very, very minor tweaks here and there, but no. Everything felt great all weekend. So yeah, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It was really good. The team did a great job. Had a little bit of a question mark on which tyres we wanted to use because I did a quick lap on the used set in Q2, and that threw a little bit of a spanner in the works because we didn't expect it to be so good. But no, Q3 was really good on the new set, so very happy.

Race pace looked solid in the Sprint, but 19 laps versus 57. This is a fast, physical racetrack. How physical do you think the Grand Prix is going to be tomorrow?

OP: Pretty tough. I think with the two stops as well, or the lap limits, we're probably going to be pushing pretty hard the whole time. I don't think it's going to be as hot as a couple of years ago, so hopefully it's not as bad as that. But I'm expecting it to be a pretty tough race. You're pulling an insane amount of G-force around here multiple times a lap. It's hard work, but incredible fun.

Yeah, a couple of guys you want to beat starting right behind you as well. We'll start with Lando then. Lando, P2, incredible first lap there put you up at the top, but something happened on that second lap. Just tell us about that.

Lando Norris: Yeah, I don't know. I just got a bit of understeer and was going to go off, so I had to abort, which is a shame, but it's the way it is. Oscar did a good lap and drove very well and has been driving well all weekend. So yeah, nothing to complain about. Just didn't do the lap. And yeah, still P2 for tomorrow.

Race pace again with the McLarens looks pretty solid. Is it going to be a race between the two of you guys, or do you think there's a threat from behind as well?

LN: You never know. I mean, the first couple of laps are always opportunities for everyone. But after that, I think it's probably going to be pretty straightforward for everyone too.

It was a great start, great first lap for you [in the Sprint]. Do you have any plans? Have you thought about how to maybe attack in lap one?

LN: Not yet, no. Just did qualifying. So tonight we'll review some things and see what I can do better than I did this morning. But otherwise, no. I think we're in a good position. The car's been feeling good. I was much happier today than yesterday. So, progress. But it's a long race tomorrow.

Absolutely. Max, what a turnaround for you guys. You must be so proud of this team after the struggles yesterday. Are we done with the porpoising? Are we done with the bouncing? Is that Red Bull behaving a bit better now?

Max Verstappen: Yeah, I think this Qualifying was a little bit better, even though of course we were still quite far off, let's say it like that. But at least I felt a little bit happier. Still some limitations that don't allow us to push harder around the lap. But at least we're P3 and we are starting on the second row, and it creates better opportunities, let's say it like that, because we know that it's quite hard to pass around here. So yeah, we'll see what we can do tomorrow. Realistically, yeah, it's a bit tough this weekend. It has just not been what I wanted it to be so far. But we'll see what we can do tomorrow.

We heard you on the radio in Q1 talk about some issues downshifting. It was making the back of the car bounce. Did you get that fixed by Q3? Is that everything that you had or was there still maybe some pace in it?

MV: No, it's still not amazing, let's say it like that.

Fair enough. Alright, we'll head back to the pole sitter heading into tomorrow. It's a big day. It's a big race. Championship sits at 22 points. Is it win or bust for you at this point?

OP: Pretty much, yeah. I mean, I'll try my best starting from the best spot. So, try and do some more of what I did today in the Sprint and see what we can do.

Press Conference

Oscar, tremendous lap at the end of Q3 there. Many congratulations. Just how important was it for you to take pole position this evening?

OP: It obviously helps. Yeah. I mean, the next target is to try and get a good start and then, yeah, that should make life a bit easier if I can do a good job there. So far, so good. But there's obviously a long way to go. A couple of pit stops for tomorrow as well. So, there's still a lot that can happen, but everything's going well so far.

How did that final lap feel behind the wheel? I mean, you were seven tenths faster than your Sprint pole this time yesterday.

OP: I mean, I said on the in-lap, I think driving an F1 car around this track in those conditions is probably the coolest thing ever. You know, having those three right-hand corners not be corners according to your right foot is pretty remarkable. Obviously, the grip level is incredibly high and much higher than last night too. So yeah, it's a lot of fun. Everything's just felt good this week. The car has been in a nice window. I feel like I've been able to get comfortable with it pretty quickly and the results have followed.

You say it's in a nice window. It looks like the car has really been able to stretch its legs here in Qatar. Just in which parts of the racetrack is it at its best?

OP: It's hard to pick a place where it's bad, to be honest. But I think the high-speed corners are the ones that feel the most impressive - you know, 13, 14, just getting flat out towards the end of qualifying. It's always pretty impressive there. But, I mean, the car's been good. On paper, it should suit us nicely - a lot of medium- and high-speed corners - and the results have followed that.

And looking ahead to the race tomorrow, what's the biggest stress for you overnight?

OP: I think the start is probably the biggest thing I need to get right tomorrow. I think we saw today with clean air, it's a massive advantage around here. And with the stint lengths, I think it's going to be a pretty fast-paced race. So that's probably the biggest thing to get right. But yeah, still a lot that can happen.

Thank you for that, Oscar. Lando, let's come to you now. Great first lap of Q3, then you aborted. Talk us through what happened next. What did you think about pushing to beat the clock to get another lap in?

LN: I had no fuel, so can't do that.

Had you had the chance, how much do you think you could have improved on that first lap you did?

LN: No idea. Don't care now. It's too late. Oscar did a very good job today, has done the whole weekend. I certainly felt a bit more comfortable in the car today, that I could push it a bit more in the way I wanted. So, I felt better. I felt like I did a good first lap. I felt like there were plenty of places I thought I could go quicker. I think Turn 2 wasn't necessarily one of them, but it was one where I just caught a bit of understeer for some reason, and that was it. So yeah, frustrating because I certainly think I could have done a better job and improved on my lap a good amount - but I didn't. So, second on the grid for us tomorrow.

And how much happier are you with the car tonight than you were after the Sprint?

LN: A lot, yeah. Obviously, it's not made me do much better, but I still felt a lot better. I felt like I could at least challenge for pole today. I also had a lot of damage on the car at the end of Q3 yesterday, so I think that certainly helps as well. But yeah, it's second. Obviously, like Oscar said, long run down to Turn 1 is a good opportunity for anyone to gain or lose positions. Apart from that, I think it's going to be a pretty boring and straightforward race.

Well, Lando, if you win the Grand Prix tomorrow, you will be world champion irrespective of what Oscar and Max do. How are you approaching the Grand Prix?

LN: Same as every day. I'm second, so not a whole chance for me to win at the minute. But yeah, I just focus on trying to get a good start. That's all.

Thank you. And Max, very well done to you. An unbelievable turnaround this evening. Just how pleased are you with the performance of the car?

MV: It was better. Just trying to cancel out a bit the issues that we had yesterday, which felt a little bit nicer, but still there. Plus, just not really having enough front grip still, which is then limiting you a bit around the lap around here, especially with all these long medium-speed corners. And yeah, that basically doesn't allow you to push harder. That is basically what happened also in qualifying. We tried to make the best out of it in terms of prep, making sure that we're on top of everything with what we can change still. So, it was alright. I mean, the final lap was good but just limited with the issues that I'm experiencing at the moment.

How much have you changed the car between the Sprint and qualifying?

MV: A few bits that we thought about that would help the car - which it did. Unfortunately, still some limitations. They stay in there, but they've been in the car for a while now. It's not like it suddenly just arrived here and we don't know how to solve it or whatever. It's been a weakness for us this season, especially in these long medium-speed corners.

Just to clarify, what is the biggest limitation for you?

MV: Understeer.

It's a long race tomorrow - 57 laps. Can we just get your approach to the race tomorrow with the championship in the back of your mind as well?

MV: We'll try everything we can. Start, Turn 1, all the laps.

How vital is it that you pass Lando, at least, going into Turn 1?

MV: Well, if I don't pass him, then he scores more points than me.

At the start, or do you think there'll be options later on in the race?

MV: It will be tough. I mean, in the Sprint as well, I tried, but then we just fall into that window where we just struggle a lot on the tyres and we don't seem to really be able to keep up. And also, the final laps of Oscar in the Sprint, I need to cut a corner to do that. So, it will be maybe a little bit better, but yeah, it will be tough, I think. But let's see. It's a long race. Anything can happen.

Check out our Saturday gallery from Lusail here.