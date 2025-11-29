Piastri wins Qatar Sprint

Ahead of today's Sprint the air temperature is 26 degrees C, while the track temperature is 33 degrees.

Piastri starts from pole ahead of Russell, Norris, Alonso, Tsunoda and Verstappen.

As ever, it isn't worth taking unnecessary risks because the big pints come tomorrow, however, in the case of Norris, Piastri and Verstappen there is a title at stake.

Piastri will be understandably boosted at having secured pole, but other than the fact that he starts on the dirty side of the track, he will be aware of the previous first corner incidents that have plagued recent races.

According to Verstappen, who had a bumpy ride in the Shootout, today is about damage limitation, but we all know that the Dutchman always gives 100%.

While the title challengers have to show a certain amount of caution, not so the likes of Alonso, Tsunoda and Sainz who will be keen to score as many points as possible. Indeed, Tsunoda could do himself a massive favour today by assisting his teammate.

One thing to watch is the tyres. We already know that there is a 25-lap limit on each set this weekend, however last night Pirelli discovered that the gravel thrown on to the track by cars running wide had led to deep cuts. The Italian manufacturer and the FIA are now monitoring the situation.

Following changes made to their cars overnight, Stroll, Hamilton, Gasly and Colapinto are all starting from the pitlane.

The pitlane opens and Piastri leads the way, followed by Hadjar, Lawson, Bortoleto and Gasly.

All are starting on mediums, only Hamilton, Gasly and Colapinto on fresh rubber.

At which point the display helpfully changes, Norris, Alonso, Tsunoda, Verstappen, Antonelli, Leclerc, Albon, Hadjar, Bortoleto and Gasly are in fact on hards, the rest on mediums. Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Bearman, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Lawson and Stroll on used rubber.

They head off on the formation lap and Verstappen is actually on mediums. The F1 App screws up again. Indeed, all do appear to be on the yellow-banded rubber.

The grid forms.

They're away! A strong start for Piastri who leads Russell into Turn 1 with Tsunoda coming through on the inside and Norris on the outside. Verstappen is just behind alongside Alonso.

In successive corners Verstappen picks off Tsunoda and Alonso to claim fourth and immediately sets about closing the gap to Norris.

Norris is all over Russell, as Leclerc has dropped four places after running wide in Turn 5.

Verstappen is all over Norris, who is 1.s down on Russell as Piastri enjoys a 1.3s lead.

Lap 3 sees Verstappen post a new fastest lap (25.59) as he pursues Norris.

"The bouncing is still pretty bad," reports the Dutchman.

Verstappen remains within DRS range of Norris, as Russell pulls 1.4s ahead.

Tsunoda is 1.5s down on Verstappen, ahead of Alonso, Antonelli, Sainz, Hadjar and Albon.

Lap 6 sees a new fastest lap from Piastri (24.634), as Verstappen is appraised of the 0.8s gap to Norris.

"I'm constantly jumping, not only bouncing," moans Verstappen.

Replay shows a piece of carbonfibre fly off the Williams of Sainz.

2.6s down on Tsunoda, Alonso heads a DRS train that includes pretty much the rest of the field.

After 9 laps Verstappen has dropped 2.5s behind Norris, as Leclerc harries Bearman.

Colapinto, Antonelli and Tsunoda are amongst those exceeding track limits.

As Lawson runs wide, Colapinto is shown the black and white. Leclerc has dropped behind Lawson however the Kiwi is told to hand the position back. Then again it is only 13th.

Leclerc is struggling to remain on the black stuff as Tsunoda gets the black and white flag.

Antonelli passes Alonso for sixth.

Tsunoda gets a 5s time penalty for track limits violations.

As Stroll pits at the end of Lap 13, switching to softs, the leading four are all lapping at 24.9.

On the red-banded rubber, Stroll posts a new fastest lap (23.585).

Antonelli is the latest driver to receive the black and white flag.

There is a lot of gravel on the track in the final corner, as Beaman throws up a cloud of it in Turn 5.

Both Alpines pit at the end of Lap 17.

Piastri begins the final lap 3.019s ahead of Russell.

"Be careful with this understeer not to run off track," Norris is warned.

Piastri takes the flag, ahead of Russell, Norris, Verstappen, Antonelli, Tsunoda, Alonso and Sainz.

However, Antonelli has been handed a 5s time penalty for track limits violations and drops back behind Tsunoda.

Hadjar is ninth, ahead of Albon, Bortoleto, Bearman, Leclerc, Lawson, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Gasly, Stroll and Colapinto.

"You have to try and get every bit out of the car that you can," says Sprint winner Piastri, "but our pace performance is strong so it is all about fine-tuning than trying to reinvent the wheel."

So, Norris now leads his teammate by 22 points, and Verstappen by 25, with 50 points still on the table.