Verstappen wins as Norris "***** up"

Having had their fun and games yesterday, it is unlikely that we'll hear from the Weather Gods again today.

Of course, there will be weather, its going to be cloudy and chilly, but we are not expecting any rain.

There has been talk of rain, even a potential thunderstorm, but with F1 being the promoter here we expect that's Stefano and the boys seeking to ramp up the drama factor to 11.

We must admit, the Weather Gods did help to serve up a thriller, but you can only have so much of a good thing. Furthermore, most of the drivers were of the opinion that it was the worst hour of their lives, with only Fernando and Max insisting that it was fun.

There will be further fun of course, with or without the Weather Gods, for yesterday's monsoon and Friday's (or was it Thursday's) manhole issues mean that Pirelli is lacking lots of vital data, but more of that Later.

The title cannot be won today, but Lando can put it further out of reach of his rivals, though first there is the little matter of beating Max at the start, a contest that usually plays out in the Dutchman's favour.

Having qualified fifth, it also means that Oscar has his work cut out and must get to the front as quickly as possible. Other drivers starting out of position are Leclerc - whose expletive laden outburst yesterday over the pace of the car probably had Mohammed ben Sulayem agreeing with John Elkann that the Ferrari drivers should talk less, while Lewis is starting from twentieth.

We doubt if the Briton reads the Daily Fail, but he will surely be aware of the article in today's edition insisting that "the delusional" driver should retire.

Also starting out of position is Kimi, while George insists that it was merely a steering issue that robbed him of pole.

Of course, the main focus is the title, but as a stand alone race we could be in for a good 'un, with Carlos looking punchy, as do Fernando, the Racing Bulls, Pierre, Nico and an understandably frustrated Lance.

Yuki has followed the example of his teammate in Brazil and gone for a whole new engine, which means he will start from the pitlane. Somehow, however we do not expect the Japanese driver to emulate Max and finish on the podium.

Given the level of graining encountered on the softs, thus far, this compound seems hardly suitable for an effective race strategy. On paper, the quickest combination is based on a one-stop: starting on the medium, then switch to the hard between laps 20 and 26, to then go for a long final stint.

Fitting the yellow-banded tyres for the start also opens up other competitive options. Teams that have kept two sets of hards - and that means all of them - could attempt a two-stopper, medium-hard-hard, switching between laps 12 and 18 and again between laps 27 and 33.

A similar alternative for the few left with two sets of the yellow-banded tyres - Alonso and the Saubers - would be to run two initial stints on medium and then hard, with a final return to the medium between laps 32 and 38.

Use of the soft would inevitably involve two stops. The way to make the most out of the qualifying compound could be at the start, until a window between laps 8 and 14 to change onto mediums for a middle stint before returning to the softest compound, fitting it between laps 34 and 40.

Obviously, due to the various issues thus far this weekend there is no shortage of fresh softs.

Yesterday's Noah-like conditions aside, throughout the weekend we have seen drivers struggling for grip not merely due to the track reverting to its original 'green' state each day, but the very layout of the circuit, those heavy braking zones at the end of each of the long straights.

Then, as ever, there will be the enthusiasm of the stewards in cracking down on track limits, all of which is set to make it a tough evening for the combatants but hopefully an entertaining couple of hours for us.

The pitlane opens and Verstappen leads the way, followed by Antonelli, Hulkenberg, Lawson and Bortoleto.

As the pitlane closes the air temperature is 17 degrees C, while the track temperature is 18 degrees.

All are starting on mediums bar Hulkenberg, Colapinto, Albon, Bortoleto and Hamilton, who are on hards, and Antonelli who is on softs. Fresh rubber for everyone. The leading ten drivers all on the yellow-banded rubber.

They head off on the formation lap, all getting away cleanly, though Hamilton takes his time.

The grid forms, albeit very, very slowly.

They're away! Norris makes a very aggressive move across the track to cut off Verstappen, but he overdoes it as they head into Turn 1 and he runs wide. He rejoins alongside the Dutchman but has lost momentum, and subsequently loses out to Russel also. He's blown it.

He tried to reclaim the position from the Mercedes driver but is unable to do so.

Further back, Lawson locked-up in Turn 1 and went into Piastri. In avoiding the incident Alonso moves to his right forcing Leclerc to run wide.

Just behind, Gasly loses the rear of his Alpine clout Hulkenberg, while Bortoleto has hit Stroll, forcing those behind to hit the brakes. Replay shows the Brazilian made a great start but appeared to forget to brake and essentially T-boned an innocent Stroll. Elsewhere Albon has hit Ocon.

It sounds like the sort of carnage that stops races but for the most part the drivers dust themselves off and get on with it.

At then end of Lap 1, it's Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Sainz, Hadjar, Lawson, Piastri, Bearman, Leclerc and Alonso. Lawson has damage to his front wing after the clash with Piastri, while Tsunoda and Bortoleto pit.

There are marshals on track clearing debris as the field approaches.

Lawson drops down the field due to the damage to his front wing. He appears to have clashed with Piastri. Stroll is out at Turn 1.

Hamilton is up to 12th. He's on hards and has overtaken, soft-shod, Antonelli.

The VSC is deployed to clear the debris. Antonelli, Gasly and Lawson all pit.

Piastri and Lawson are under investigation for causing a collision.

The VSC is withdrawn on Lap 4. Verstappen leads Russell by 1.3s.

The Bortoleto, Colapinto and Stroll incident has been noted. Like Stroll, the Brazilian has retired.

Alonso posts a new fastest lap (38.509) as Hamilton battles Ocon for 11th.

Up to 16th, Tsunoda now posts the fastest lap (38.299).

Leclerc passes Bearman for 7th as Russell posts a 36.909.

Out front, Verstappen and Russell are setting a hard pace, leaving Norris 2.5s behind.

Lap 7 sees Verstappen post a 36.383 as the stewards declare no further action over the Piastri/Lawson incident.

In ninth, Alonso heads a train of five cars.