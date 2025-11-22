Russell edges out Verstappen in final practice

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 13 degrees C, while the track temperature is 14 degrees. It is positively chilly.

Norris set the pace in FP2 but in all honesty due to the two late red flags as a result of a loose manhole cover, one shouldn't read too much into it.

The situation won't be helped by the fact that it rained earlier leaving the track as green as when we started yesterday morning.

As ever, the track is constantly evolving, which, while adding to the mystery in terms of pecking order, is seeing drivers struggle for grip, with numerous locks-ups and much use of the escape roads.

While a couple of drivers brushed the walls, the only driver to suffer an issue was Leclerc - quickest in FP1 - who was sidelined late in FP2 with a steering wheel issue.

In the moments before the green light Race Control declares it to be a "wet track" with "low grip conditions".

Piastri gets proceedings underway, the Australian heading out on Inters, Hamilton and Bearman follow, both following suit in terms of the green-banded rubber.

"It's too wet for slicks," reports Piastri who posts a benchmark 47.162.

"This tyre is starting to die already," says the Australian, "I'd be very nervous on the slick."

Hamilton posts a 48.241 as Norris, Verstappen, Alonso and Tsunoda head out.

As Piastri goes quickest in S1, Ocon posts a 48.926.

Norris posts a 46.806, but Piastri responds with a 46.576 and Hamilton a 45.758.

Verstappen's first lap sees the Dutchman go second with a 46.561.

An early off at Turn 5 for Albon, as Piastri leapfrogs Hamilton with a 43.896.

While flags are waved as Sainz is moving very, very slowly.

Hadjar goes fourth with a 45.339 as the Mercedes pair eventually head out.

15 minutes in and the Saubers, Alpines and Gasly have yet to emerge.

"It is nearly time for slicks," urges Sainz.

Quickest in the opening two sectors, Norris goes top with a 43.078 as Hamilton improves to 43.137.

Albon improves to seventh as Verstappen consolidates fourth with a 43.777.

"Box this lap, we've got an issue with the car," Tsunoda is told.

Hamilton goes top with a 42.809, as Russell goes third with a 43.102 and Hadjar fifth with a 43.317.

Twenty-five minutes in and there is talk of rain moving in.

Still no sign of the Alpines or Saubers, both teams possibly fearing a costly mistake from one of their drivers.

Norris makes the switch to softs as Antonelli goes second with a 42.991.

The Briton suffers a couple of nasty snaps, as Antonelli is warned that the softs are a "mile off at the moment".

As Norris continues to struggle, missing Turn 8, McLaren sends out Piastri on the red-banded rubber. But why?

Strangely, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Bortoleto follow suit.

As Verstappen heads out on the red-banded rubber, it could be that teams want to get some data before the rain arrives. A brave gamble.

Though he remains fifth and fails to improve overall, Piastri is quickest in S3.

Having posted a PB in S1, Verstappen finds himself in a four car scrap with Piastri being one of the four. Looking set to improve, Hamilton has to take evasive action in Turn 14 as he suddenly finds himself at high speed behind a slow Lawson who is at the back of the gang of four.

On the softs, Leclerc goes quickest with a 41.867 as Tsunoda goes second and Verstappen third.

And still no sign of Hulkenberg or Gasly.

No sooner has Tsunoda gone top with a 38.896 than Leclerc responds with a 38.251.

Bortoleto is having a wild out time on his cold slicks.

A 37.315 puts Hamilton top, as Sainz goes fifth with a 38.896.

Verstappen stops the clock at 36.820.

That incident involving Lawson and Hamilton has been noted.

Leclerc goes top (36.469) but is immediately leapfrogged by his Ferrari teammate who crosses the line at 36.284.

Finally on track, Gasly goes thirteenth and Hulkenberg sixteenth.

A 35.646 from Verstappen, as Hadjar goes fourth and Leclerc second (35.908).

The teams have clearly abandoned their race sims and are focussing purely on qualifying pace.

Russell goes second with a 35.734 while Albon remains seventh despite being quickest in S1.

Piastri fails to improve on 18th, as his teammate goes quickest in S2, before deciding to pit.

Hulkenberg goes seventh with a 36.650.

As Norris is pushed into his garage it appears that his car is not electrically safe.

Having improves to tenth, Bortoleto posts a 35.738 to go fourth, as Lawson goes top with a 35.637.

Russell breaks the 34s barrier with a 34.899, but Albon responds with a 34.875 and Verstappen a 34.281.

A 35.540 puts Alonso sixth but his teammate responds with a 35.533.

With just over a minute remaining, all are on track bar the McLaren pair, who are currently 18th and 19th.

A late charge sees Russell post a 34.054, but Verstappen has gone purple in S1before making a mistake in Turn 12 and aborting. A late mistake from Alonso also.

"Idiots," declares Verstappen, "they stick to the racing line, I had to go to the wet."

A strange session ends with Russell quickest, ahead of Verstappen, Albon, Hadjar, Hamilton, Antonelli, Lawson, Stroll, Alonso and Gasly.

Bearman is eleventh, ahead of Sainz, Bortoleto, Ocon, Leclerc, Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda, Piastri and Norris.

It is still hard to make out a true, representative pecking order, other than that we know Mercedes, Verstappen and Hamilton are looking good.

Though well down the order Leclerc will clearly be in the mix, while one shouldn't read too much into the McLaren pair... that said, further changes to the conditions will not help.

Though the first to take the gamble in terms of slicks, both drivers suffered issues late in the session that cost them precious track time.

All in all, an interesting session which sets us up nicely for an intriguing qualifying.