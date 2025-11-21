Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
21/11/2025

Times from today's second free practice session for the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren S 1:33.602 148.198 mph
2 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:33.631 0.029
3 Leclerc Ferrari M 1:33.763 0.161
4 Hulkenberg Stake S 1:33.879 0.277
5 Hadjar Racing Bulls S 1:33.893 0.291
6 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:33.901 0.299
7 Russell Mercedes M 1:34.037 0.435
8 Albon Williams S 1:34.067 0.465
9 Verstappen Red Bull M 1:34.105 0.503
10 Hamilton Ferrari M 1:34.127 0.525
11 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:34.191 0.589
12 Gasly Alpine M 1:34.373 0.771
13 Sainz Williams M 1:34.435 0.833
14 Piastri McLaren M 1:34.493 0.891
15 Tsunoda Red Bull M 1:34.692 1.090
16 Colapinto Alpine M 1:34.824 1.222
17 Bearman Haas M 1:34.986 1.384
18 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:35.012 1.410
19 Ocon Haas M 1:35.228 1.626
20 Bortoleto Stake H 1:35.499 1.897

