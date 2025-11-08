Site logo

Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint: Result

NEWS STORY
08/11/2025

Result of the MSC Cruises Grande Premio de Sao Paulo Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 24 53:25.928
2 Antonelli Mercedes 24 + 0:00.845
3 Russell Mercedes 24 + 0:02.318
4 Verstappen Red Bull 24 + 0:04.423
5 Leclerc Ferrari 24 + 0:16.483
6 Alonso Aston Martin 24 + 0:18.306
7 Hamilton Ferrari 24 + 0:18.603
8 Gasly Alpine 24 + 0:19.366
9 Stroll Aston Martin 24 + 0:23.933
10 Hadjar Racing Bulls 24 + 0:29.548
11 Ocon Haas 24 + 0:31.000
12 Bearman Haas 24 + 0:31.334
13 Lawson Racing Bulls 24 + 0:38.090
14 Tsunoda Red Bull 24 + 0:38.462
15 Sainz Williams 24 + 0:38.951
16 Hulkenberg Stake 24 + 0:42.349
17 Albon Williams 24 + 0:55.456
18 Bortoleto Stake 23 + 1 Lap
Piastri McLaren 5 Accident
Colapinto Alpine 5 Accident

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:12.120 (Lap 11)

