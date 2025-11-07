Norris outpaces Piastri by 0.023s in Brazil

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 20 degrees C, while the track temperature is 36 degrees. It is bright and sunny, however, we are not expecting such nice conditions over the remainder of the weekend.

In terms of upgrades... there aren't any, not even for Red Bull. While there might not be any upgrades there is a wide variety of rear wings as the teams revert to some of those tried earlier this season.

On the other hand, there is news of 2026, with alpine having confirmed Franco Colapinto as Pierre Gasly's teammate. This leaves Verstappen's teammate and the RB pairing, as the only seats yet to be officially confirmed.

In the moments before the start of the session Race Control reveals that there will be a delay. It is thought that the cause is oil deposited on the track during an earlier classic car parade.

Ahead of the green light Antonelli heads down the pitlane. Five minutes later than scheduled the Italian gets the session underway, followed by Russell, Lawson, Norris and Albon. As more drivers emerge, hards are clearly the order of the day... even for the Aston Martin pair.

Of the first wave Alonso is quickest with a 12.662, ahead of Norris, Russell, Sainz and Stroll.

The partisan crowd gives Bortoleto a rousing welcome.

A 12.169 from Piastri as Verstappen goes seventh with a 12.942. A 12.394 puts Hamilton second.

Tsunoda goes off at Turn 4, clouting the outside barrier with his left front after running over the kerb and losing the rear.

Meanwhile Russell has raised the bar with an 11.861.

Switching to softs (???), Verstappen goes second with an 11.968.

Norris posts an 11.796, however Russell responds with an 11.542.

Back on the hards Verstappen goes second with an 11.693.

As Piastri goes second, Russell ups the ante with an 11.188, the drivers setting an extraordinary pace right from the outset.

"Ah man, what are these idiots doing?" asks Antonelli as he negotiates a mobile chicane consisting of Bearman and Hamilton.

Leclerc posts an 11.617 t go third, demoting his teammate to fourth in the process.

Sainz, who missed media day yesterday due to a summer cold, goes third with an 11.471.

"I don't know why the car feels more alive today than for many months," says Gasly as he goes fifth (11.577).

"Is Piastri blind or what?" enquires Hadjar after having to run wide to avoid a dawdling McLaren.

Still no sign of Tsunoda following his off, the Japanese driver having only completed 4 laps.

At which point Verstappen goes off at Turn 4, but, unlike his teammate, avoids the wall.

Following that frantic start, the drivers now switch to longer runs on high fuel, this being the only practice session available to them.

With 24 minutes remaining, Tsunoda heads out on softs and immediately goes 13th with an 11.929.

An impeding incident involving Verstappen and Russell has been noted. The Dutchman appearing to impede the Mercedes following his previous off.

With 15 minutes remaining Stroll heads out on mediums, as do Albon and Antonelli.

Tsunoda improves to tenth on his softs.

Albon goes top with an 11.004 as Antonelli posts an 11.345 to go third.

Hadjar goes third but is demoted when Russell posts a 10.916 on the mediums.

A 10.820 from Sainz.

As Ocon goes second, Lawson complains about Tsunoda's antics in the middle of the track.

Colapinto goes tenth with an 11.385 as Alonso goes second, only for both to be demoted when Piastri bangs in a 10.193.

Norris goes second but is 0.278s off the pace.

Bortoleto goes sixth much to the crowd's delight.

Hulkenberg goes third (10.770) as Verstappen, like the Ferrari pair, sticks with the hards.

As Lawson goes sixth, Antonelli can only manage 14thth, 0.888s off the pace.

Alonso goes fourth with a 10.606.

Piastri consolidates his top spot with a 9.998 as Norris improves but remains 0.261s off the pace.

Verstappen heads out on softs, but aborts in the final sector before pitting.

"The rear hit the floor," reports Hamilton after spinning at Turn 14.

He switches back to hards (used) before heading out again as Piastri looks set to go even quicker.

As the session ends, Gasly goes seventh, and Norris goes top with a 10.975.

Norris is quickest, ahead of Piastri, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Bortoleto, Russell, Gasly, Sainz, Hadjar and Antonelli.

Lawson is eleventh, ahead of Albon, Ocon, Bearman, Stroll, Colapinto, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton and Tsunoda.

