Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Practice - Times

Times from today's free practice session for the MSC Cruises Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren M 1:09.975 137.752 mph 2 Piastri McLaren M 1:09.998 0.023 3 Hulkenberg Stake M 1:10.594 0.619 4 Alonso Aston Martin M 1:10.606 0.631 5 Bortoleto Stake M 1:10.616 0.641 6 Russell Mercedes M 1:10.645 0.670 7 Gasly Alpine M 1:10.681 0.706 8 Sainz Williams M 1:10.686 0.711 9 Hadjar Racing Bulls M 1:10.707 0.732 10 Antonelli Mercedes M 1:10.744 0.769 11 Lawson Racing Bulls M 1:10.794 0.819 12 Albon Williams M 1:10.807 0.832 13 Ocon Haas M 1:10.906 0.931 14 Bearman Haas M 1:10.961 0.986 15 Stroll Aston Martin M 1:11.070 1.095 16 Colapinto Alpine M 1:11.160 1.185 17 Verstappen Red Bull H 1:11.368 1.393 18 Leclerc Ferrari H 1:11.493 1.518 19 Hamilton Ferrari H 1:11.529 1.554 20 Tsunoda Red Bull S 1:11.763 1.788

