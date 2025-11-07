Site logo

Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Practice - Times

NEWS STORY
07/11/2025

Times from today's free practice session for the MSC Cruises Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren M 1:09.975 137.752 mph
2 Piastri McLaren M 1:09.998 0.023
3 Hulkenberg Stake M 1:10.594 0.619
4 Alonso Aston Martin M 1:10.606 0.631
5 Bortoleto Stake M 1:10.616 0.641
6 Russell Mercedes M 1:10.645 0.670
7 Gasly Alpine M 1:10.681 0.706
8 Sainz Williams M 1:10.686 0.711
9 Hadjar Racing Bulls M 1:10.707 0.732
10 Antonelli Mercedes M 1:10.744 0.769
11 Lawson Racing Bulls M 1:10.794 0.819
12 Albon Williams M 1:10.807 0.832
13 Ocon Haas M 1:10.906 0.931
14 Bearman Haas M 1:10.961 0.986
15 Stroll Aston Martin M 1:11.070 1.095
16 Colapinto Alpine M 1:11.160 1.185
17 Verstappen Red Bull H 1:11.368 1.393
18 Leclerc Ferrari H 1:11.493 1.518
19 Hamilton Ferrari H 1:11.529 1.554
20 Tsunoda Red Bull S 1:11.763 1.788

Check out our Friday gallery from Interlagos here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms