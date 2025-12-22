Red Bull MD, Mintzlaff on Horner, Marko and Max

In a rare interview, Red Bull GmbH MD, Oliver Mintzlaff gives insight into Christian Horner's firing and talk of Max Verstappen leaving the team.

In the summer, at a time the scandal that dominated much of the 2024 season, Horner was sensationally shown the door, a move that kickstarted the rumour mill again as opposed to silencing it.

Helmut Marko, who has also since also departed the team, recently claimed that Horner had not only sought to take control of the team following Dietrich Mateschitz's death in 2022, but was responsible for Max Verstappen missing out on his fifth successive title.

"I wouldn't call it a risk, because we were 100% behind this measure," Mintzlaff tells De Telegraaf, in a rare interview, of the decision to fire Horner. "We knew we had to do something.

"I'm not a so-called hire-and-fire manager, someone who fires people just like that," he insists. "Christian has a great track record with the team and has achieved a lot of success. Everyone here in the company, myself included, appreciates him for what he has done. But this is also part of being a professional organisation.

"You can't keep relying on history and we felt it was time to turn the page and start a new chapter. It wasn't an easy decision, but we didn't rush into it either."

Referring to Marko's claim about the Briton seeking to take control of all facets of the team, Mintzlaff says: "Those words about Christian are Helmut's responsibility.

"I can't say anything negative about Christian," he continues. "Simply because he has meant a lot to Red Bull.

"But there always comes a time when things aren't going well and then, as a company, you have to make a decision. Are you going to give someone more time, or is it time for a new leader? We felt it was time for a change. I disagree with Helmut's statements. Yes, it's logical that things change in an organisation. Perhaps Dr Marko has also changed over the years.

"I think it's quite normal that not everything is the same as it was five years ago. Christian and Helmut have worked together wonderfully for years, since the start in 2005, so we're talking about more than 20 years. Give me a few examples of other large sports organisations where the leadership team has remained the same for so long.

"So, you can view it very negatively that they are both gone now. But I would say that it is unique that they have been here together for so long and achieved so much. Sometimes you just need a change to shake things up."

Asked about media claims that there remain factions within the team, most notably one led by the Verstappens, which is using the Dutchman's contract as a means of wielding power, Mintzlaff declares: "That's nonsense!

"I can tell you that all agreements are clear, and he's never made a single request of me," he insists. "The same goes for his manager and father.

"Max is clear about what he wants, and that's okay, because he's the best driver in the world," he adds. "Max is a great guy, not a diva. I'm sure he'll stay with us forever. If he ever retires as a driver, I hope not too soon, I hope he stays with us in another role.

"His knowledge and feel for a car are so special, and he can consult with his engineers at a very high level. That makes him unique."