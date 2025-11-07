Norris on pole for Sao Paulo Sprint

Ahead of today's Shootout, the air temperature is 19 degrees C, while the track temperature is 44 degrees. It remains bright and sunny, though somewhat windy.

Norris was quickest earlier, narrowly edging out his McLaren teammate, however, while both drivers posted their best times on the mediums, Verstappen has yet to run the yellow-banded rubber and the Ferrari pair have yet to try anything but the hards, no doubt all three seeking to save tyres for the remainder of the weekend.

Further complicating the issue is that we are expecting heavy rain tomorrow - there is even talk of a cyclone - which will leave drivers facing a conundrum in terms of set-up over the next two days.

Also looking strong earlier were the Sauber pair, Alonso and Sainz, with Russell, Hadjar and Gasly in the mix.

The Red Bull crew have been busy during the break working on Tsunoda's car which was damaged when he went off early and clouted the wall. Though he went out late in the session the Japanese driver is understood to have said the car didn't feel right.

The lights go green and Tsunoda leads the way, followed by Norris, Piastri, Alonso and Stroll.

Tsunoda posts a benchmark 11.353 but Norris responds with a 10.311 and Piastri a 10.286.

Alonso goes third and Stroll fourth, only for Hadjar to split the Aston Martin pair with a 10.417.

Leclerc can only manage seventh, only to be demoted by his teammate moments later.

Bortoleto splits the Ferrari pair with a 10.724 to go eighth.

On his first flying lap on the mediums Verstappen goes top with a 10.107.

Gasly goes second with a 10.280 but Russell responds with a 10.048 and Norris a 9.702.

Piastri improves to second, but remains 0.315s off his teammate's pace.

Leclerc improves but remains seventh, 0.693s off the pace. Hamilton goes sixth with a 10.380.

Albon, Ocon, Colapinto, Sainz and Tsunoda comprise the drop zone, with Bearman, Hulkenberg and Bortoleto hovering.

Tsunoda improves but only to thirteenth.

Bearman goes fourth (10.066), Albon sixth, Antonelli ninth and Verstappen second, 0.273s off Norris' pace.

Hadjar goes sixth and Bortoleto seventh.

Colapinto goes fifteenth, Alonso third and Gasly eighth.

Norris consolidates his top spot with a 9.627 as Hamilton goes tenth and Stroll thirteenth.

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Verstappen, Alonso, Piastri, Russell, Bearman, Hadar, Gasly, Bortoleto and Hamilton.

We lose Colapinto, Lawson, Tsunoda, Ocon and Sainz.

"This is the worst execution, the worst execution, I've seen in my life," complains Sainz.

Bortoleto is first out for SQ2, followed by Bearman, Hulkenberg, Albon and Alonso.

Bortoleto posts a benchmark 9.963, however Bearman responds with a 9.946 and Hulkenberg a 9.735.

Albon goes second with a 9.813 but Alonso posts a 9.330 and Stroll a 9.647.

Hadjar splits the Aston Martin pair with a 9.608 while Verstappen can only manage fourth having had a poor second sector.

As Hamilton goes seventh, Gasly goes quickest in S1. Leclerc goes fifth but is demoted when Norris goes second (9.373) and Piastri third (9.416).

Despite that mega opening sector Gasly can only manage thirteenth, 0.522s off the pace.

Russell goes fourth and Antonelli fifth as Alonso remains the benchmark.

Hadjar goes sixth as Piastri pits.

Bortoleto fails to improve on fourteenth as Albon goes twelfth.

Leclerc spins thereby bringing out the yellows, while his teammate won't have time for another lap.

"I was improving," insists Leclerc, whose spin cost a number of rivals dearly.

"He is very unhappy with the car balance at the moment," says Laurent Mekies of Verstappen, "it was a difficult SQ2. We go to the softs now, and try to tweak what we can do."

Alonso is quickest, ahead of Norris, Russell, Piastri, Antonelli, Hadjar, Stroll, Verstappen, Leclerc and Hulkenberg.

We lose Hamilton, Albon, Gasly, Bortoleto and Bearman.

Russell is first out for SQ3, followed by Antonelli, Leclerc, Piastri and Norris.

Onboard with Russell shows the Briton really fighting his car. He crosses the line at 9.556. Antonelli responds with a 9.340.

Norris crosses the line at 9.271 as Piastri goes fourth and Leclerc fifth.

Verstappen heads out with just 02:50 remaining, the Red Bull driver one of five clearly going for just one flyer.

Hulkenberg goes sixth with a 9.935, as Norris goes quickest in S1.

Stroll goes fifth, while Piastri remains third.

Norris consolidates his top spot with a 9.243 as Antonelli goes second and Alonso fourth.

Though quickest in S1, Verstappen loses pace and crosses the line at 9.580 to go sixth.

Russell goes fourth and Leclerc eighth as Antonelli posts a 9.340 to grab a front row slot alongside Norris.

So, Norris starts the Sprint from pole, ahead of Antonelli, Piastri, Russell, Alonso, Verstappen, Stroll, Leclerc, Hadjar and Hulkenberg.

Hamilton will start eleventh, ahead of Albon, Gasly, Bortoleto, Bearman, Colapinto, Lawson, Tsunoda, Ocon and Sainz.

"It was a little bit tougher than I would have liked," admits the world championship leader, "close between lots of cars.

"Mercedes were quick on the softs," he adds, "but we did the job we needed to do.

Qualifying around here is tricky, but it is fun, it always puts a smile on your face."

Let's see who tomorrow's anticipated weather leaves smiling.

