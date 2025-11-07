Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

Times from today's Shootout for the MSC Cruises Grande Premio de Sao Paulo Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:09.243 139.209 mph 2 Antonelli Mercedes 1:09.340 0.097 3 Piastri McLaren 1:09.428 0.185 4 Russell Mercedes 1:09.495 0.252 5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:09.496 0.253 6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:09.580 0.337 7 Stroll Aston Martin 1:09.671 0.428 8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:09.725 0.482 9 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:09.775 0.532 10 Hulkenberg Stake 1:09.935 0.692 11 Hamilton Ferrari 1:09.811 12 Albon Williams 1:09.813 13 Gasly Alpine 1:09.852 14 Bortoleto Stake 1:09.923 15 Bearman Haas 1:09.946 16 Colapinto Alpine 1:10.441 17 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:10.666 18 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:10.692 19 Ocon Haas 1:10.872 20 Sainz Williams 1:11.120

