Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Sprint Shootout - Times

NEWS STORY
07/11/2025

Times from today's Shootout for the MSC Cruises Grande Premio de Sao Paulo Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:09.243 139.209 mph
2 Antonelli Mercedes 1:09.340 0.097
3 Piastri McLaren 1:09.428 0.185
4 Russell Mercedes 1:09.495 0.252
5 Alonso Aston Martin 1:09.496 0.253
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:09.580 0.337
7 Stroll Aston Martin 1:09.671 0.428
8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:09.725 0.482
9 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:09.775 0.532
10 Hulkenberg Stake 1:09.935 0.692
11 Hamilton Ferrari 1:09.811
12 Albon Williams 1:09.813
13 Gasly Alpine 1:09.852
14 Bortoleto Stake 1:09.923
15 Bearman Haas 1:09.946
16 Colapinto Alpine 1:10.441
17 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:10.666
18 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:10.692
19 Ocon Haas 1:10.872
20 Sainz Williams 1:11.120

Check out our Friday gallery from Interlagos here.

