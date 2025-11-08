Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the MSC Cruises Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:09.511 138.672 mph 2 Antonelli Mercedes 1:09.685 0.174 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:09.805 0.294 4 Piastri McLaren 1:09.886 0.375 5 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:09.931 0.420 6 Russell Mercedes 1:09.942 0.431 7 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:09.962 0.451 8 Bearman Haas 1:09.977 0.466 9 Gasly Alpine 1:10.002 0.491 10 Hulkenberg Stake 1:10.039 0.528 11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.001 12 Albon Williams 1:10.053 13 Hamilton Ferrari 1:10.100 14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.161 15 Sainz Williams 1:10.472 16 Verstappen Red Bull 1:10.403 17 Ocon Haas 1:10.438 18 Colapinto Alpine 1:10.632 19 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:10.711 20 Bortoleto Stake No Time