Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
08/11/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the MSC Cruises Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:09.511 138.672 mph
2 Antonelli Mercedes 1:09.685 0.174
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:09.805 0.294
4 Piastri McLaren 1:09.886 0.375
5 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:09.931 0.420
6 Russell Mercedes 1:09.942 0.431
7 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:09.962 0.451
8 Bearman Haas 1:09.977 0.466
9 Gasly Alpine 1:10.002 0.491
10 Hulkenberg Stake 1:10.039 0.528
11 Alonso Aston Martin 1:10.001
12 Albon Williams 1:10.053
13 Hamilton Ferrari 1:10.100
14 Stroll Aston Martin 1:10.161
15 Sainz Williams 1:10.472
16 Verstappen Red Bull 1:10.403
17 Ocon Haas 1:10.438
18 Colapinto Alpine 1:10.632
19 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:10.711
20 Bortoleto Stake No Time

