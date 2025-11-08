Norris wins Sao Paulo Sprint

Ahead of today's Sprint the air temperature is 22 degrees C, while the track temperature is 25 degrees, the track temperature, in particular, considerably cooler than yesterday. It is also quite windy.

The anticipated washout due to a cyclone appear to have been a little bit premature. While there was a heavy storm overnight and it rained for much of the morning, it stopped around an hour ago.

It's thought there will be rain towards the end of qualifying and again before the race but nothing like the apocalyptic conditions being predicted.

Following overnight changes to his car Sainz will start from the pitlane but since he was due to start twentieth this shouldn't affect him too much. Changes made top the set-up on Tsunoda's car mean that he too will start from the pitlane.

One person who will surely be disappointed with the improved conditions is Verstappen who really struggled yesterday, as did the Ferrari pair.

Norris claimed pole and is joined on the front row by Antonelli, with Piastri, Russell and Alonso breathing down their necks,

The opening corner, indeed the opening series of corners, has history, so the likes of Antonelli are advised against heroics, indeed with qualifying just a couple of hours away, most would benefit from a softly-softly approach.

There seem to be two different types of possible strategy in terms of compound choice. The times show that the performance gap between the medium and the soft is very little, which make both compounds a valid option.

"The compact nature of the track here is one reason why that gap is so small, as well as the fact that the teams have only had a very limited chance so far to run the soft tyre and work out how to maximise its potential. The drivers starting the sprint on the soft should have an initial grip advantage but will have to manage degradation at the end of the race.

As for the hards. the results we saw with it in FP1 were quite varied and seemed to largely depend on the different set-ups used by the teams during the only session so far that it was run. Some drivers managed to get good performance out of it while others struggled to find a satisfactory level of grip.

However, with several parts of the track still damp it is likely that the race will start out on Inters, which will at least allow for at least one of those 'spicy' pit stops.

The pitlane opens and the McLaren pair lead the way, followed by Hulkenberg.

Interestingly, the pitlane lights have failed and consequently the all clear is given by a marshal with a green flag.

Colapinto is next out, followed by Gasly, Stroll, Alonso and, local hero, Bortoleto.

Piastri feels that slicks will be the way to go, only finding Turn 12 to be slippery.

"It's slicks," says Verstappen, "just the final straight is a bit wet."

Ahead of the formation lap, Race Control claims a 30% chance of rain.

All are starting on mediums bar Antonelli, Russell, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hadjar and Albon. Used rubber for all bar Stroll and Albon.

Norris leads the field away on the formation lap. All get away without any issues.

The grid forms.

They're away! A nice clean start for all, Verstappen passing Alonso with ease, the Spaniard seemingly focussed on Leclerc. Bearman spins following a clash with Lawson.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Norris, Antonelli, Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, Alonso, Leclerc, Hamilton, Stroll and Hulkenberg.

After two laps Norris leads by 0.931, with Piastri a further 0.910s behind, 1.048s clear of Russell.

As the cars come off the banked corner on to the pit straight they throw up spray as the track remains damp.

The Bearman/Lawson clash is under investigation, as the New Zealander expresses his frustration with the Haas driver.

Oh no, Piastri is off and in the barrier at Turn 3. The Safety Car is deployed as Colapinto and Hulkenberg go off at the same corner.

Replay shows Piastri clipping the kerb, and throwing up some water which catches out the Alpine and Sauber drivers.

The race is red-flagged.

"Norris hit the kerb and a lot of water went online," reports Antonelli.

Meanwhile, Verstappen is arguing with his trusty engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, who says: "I'll make suggestions, it's up to you whether you follow them or not."

While Piastri and Colapinto were out on the spot, Hulkenberg manages to make his way back to the pits. With Piastri hitting the Barrier with the rear of his car one has to wonder if there is damage to his gearbox, while Colapinto's car has incurred the most damage and will keep his mechanics busy over the break.

At 11:23, Race Control announces that the race will resume at 11:35.

Norris leads the field back out and a number of drivers have switched tyre compounds including Verstappen who is now on mediums, as are the Mercedes pair. Norris is now on softs, as is Alonso.

It's a rolling start, which means the onus is on Norris.

Russell is alongside his teammate in Turn 1 but Antonelli holds him off, while Verstappen almost loses out to Alonso after the Spaniard locks-up and almost collects the Red Bull driver who has to take avoiding action. On the run to Turn 4 Alonso has another go but Verstappen holds him off.

Russell continues to harry his teammate allowing Norris to pull over a second clear.

Having lost ground to Verstappen, Alonso is now under attack from the Ferrari pair.

Antonelli finally begins to pull away from Russell but remains 1.3s down on Norris.

At the start of Lap 12, Leclerc locks-up in Turn 1, causing his teammate to take avoiding action.

Norris is warned that the wind is getting "gustier" especially in Turn 12.

In eighth, the last of the prospective point scorers, Stroll is under pressure from Gasly.

Norris is told to take care of his rears, while Alonso is ordered to lift and coast.

"That Ferrari needs to pass Alonso," urges Gasly as Ocon is all over Lawson.

"I'm struggling with the rears," admits Norris as he loses 0.4s to Antonelli.

Though he has dropped 7s behind Verstappen, that wily old fox Alonso continues to hold off the Ferraris.

With 4 laps remaining, Verstappen is the only driver lapping in the 1:12s.

Antonelli continues to shadow Norris as Leclerc finally nails Alonso in Turn 4 on Lap 22.

As they begin the final lap, Antonelli is 0.6s down on the McLaren.

Bortoleto has crashed at the Senna esses thereby bringing out the yellows.

Norris takes the flag, ahead of Antonelli, Russell, Verstappen, Leclerc, Alonso, Hamilton and Gasly, who passed Stroll on the final lap.

Stroll is ninth, ahead of Hadjar, Ocon, Bearman, Lawson, Tsunoda, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Albon and Bortoleto.

Replay shows Bortoleto, having passed Hadjar, pulls to the left pass Albon going into Turn 1, however inexplicably the car fails to slow and hits the inside barrier and then flies through the air to hit the barrier opposite. It was a big crash, and the Sauber crew will do well to have it repaired for qualifying.

"It was tough," says Norris. "It makes the win a bit more rewarding, especially with Kimi here not making my life easier.

"It was sketchy," he adds, "I had a couple of near misses, the wind was tricky and the degradation on the tyres.

"I expected us to be a little better, so we have some homework to do," he admits.

"It was a very fun race, tricky conditions at the beginning," adds Antonelli. "We tried to keep the pressure on Lando, and came up just short.

"Confidence is high," he adds, "but the field is so tight. We'll see today what we can do."

"It was a good race for us both," says Russell. "Kimi did a great job putting Lando under pressure, but we need to do the same this afternoon, qualifying is so tight."

"We feel good," he adds, "the temperatures are cool and we know that is how we like it so let's see what we can do later."

So, another Sprint disaster for Piastri who now drops 9 points behind his teammate, courtesy of an incident that even the most dogged of conspiracy theorists will have a hard time putting down to his team.