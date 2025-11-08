Bearman moves closer to race ban

Penalised for his clash with Liam Lawson, Oliver Bearman is just 3 points away from a race ban.

After losing momentum at the exit of Turn 3, the Haas driver was approached by Lawson, who had greater speed and was in the process of drawing alongside on the straight towards Turn 4.

As the New Zealander attempted to move alongside, Beaman moved to the left, leaving insufficient room and forcing the RB driver to place two wheels on the wet grass.

Although Lawson managed to keep control and avoid contact, the stewards deemed that the manoeuvre occurred at high speed and created an unnecessary risk.

The stewards considered that the move constituted potentially dangerous driving, in breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 e) of the International Sporting Code.

However, as no contact occurred and Lawson was able to maintain control, and considering consistency with comparable previous cases, the stewards deem a 5-second time penalty and 1 penalty point to be appropriate and proportionate.

While Bearman remains twelfth in the finishing order, the penalty points put him on 9 for the twelve-month period, just 3 away from an automatic race ban.

Ironically, going into this weekend Bearman dropped two pints from his previous tally.