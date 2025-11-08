Lawson penalised

Liam Lawson has been penalised for the incident that followed that which has brought Oliver Bearman within three points of a race ban.

On the opening lap of the Sprint, Lawson attempted to overtake the Haas on the inside (left-hand-side) while approaching and through Turn 4.

After the apex, as both cars were exiting the corner, there was contact between the two cars.

In Turn 4, Lawson, slightly offset alongside Bearman, moved slightly to the right, while the Briton, following the natural line of the left-hand corner, turned slightly towards the RB.

As a result, the left rear wheel of the Haas became entangled with the right front wheel of Lawson's car, causing Bearman to spin.

Both cars were able to continue the race thereafter.

Video evidence from circuit cameras and onboard footage did not clearly establish whether the front axle of the RB was at least momentarily alongside the rear-view mirror of the Haas prior to the apex, let alone whether this overlap was maintained at the apex - as would be required under the Driving Standards Guidelines for an overtaking car on the inside to be entitled to racing room.

According to Lawson, the collision was a direct consequence of the prior incident that happened on the straight between Turn 3 and Turn 4, after which the New Zealander was struggling with colder and damp left tyres.

As a result. Lawson stated that he experienced understeer, which caused his car to drift slightly towards Bearman's car and resulted in contact between both cars.

The Stewards determined that Lawson was predominantly to blame for the collision. However, they took into account the track conditions, the fact that Lawson had colder damp tyres and the fact that his front axle was almost alongside the mirror of the Haas, considered these as mitigating circumstances.

They therefore apply a reduction of the standard penalty of 10 seconds to 5 seconds, dropping him to 16th, combined with 1 penalty point, bringing his total for the 12 month period to 8.