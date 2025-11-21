Las Vegas Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:34.802 146.322 mph 2 Albon Williams 1:34.968 0.166 3 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:35.071 0.269 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.109 0.307 5 Sainz Williams 1:35.179 0.377 6 Norris McLaren 1:35.258 0.456 7 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:35.299 0.497 8 Piastri McLaren 1:35.450 0.648 9 Russell Mercedes 1:35.534 0.732 10 Antonelli Mercedes 1:35.538 0.736 11 Hamilton Ferrari 1:35.561 0.759 12 Gasly Alpine 1:35.589 0.787 13 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:35.709 0.907 14 Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.746 0.944 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.894 1.092 16 Bearman Haas 1:35.990 1.188 17 Ocon Haas 1:36.123 1.321 18 Hulkenberg Stake 1:36.170 1.368 19 Bortoleto Stake 1:36.398 1.596 20 Colapinto Alpine 1:36.758 1.956