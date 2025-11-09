Site logo

Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
09/11/2025

Result of the MSC Cruises Grande Premio de Sao Paulo.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 71 1h 32:01.596
2 Antonelli Mercedes 71 + 0:10.388
3 Verstappen Red Bull 71 + 0:10.750
4 Russell Mercedes 71 + 0:15.267
5 Piastri McLaren 71 + 0:15.749
6 Bearman Haas 71 + 0:29.630
7 Lawson Racing Bulls 71 + 0:52.642
8 Hadjar Racing Bulls 71 + 0:52.873
9 Hulkenberg Stake 71 + 0:53.324
10 Gasly Alpine 71 + 0:53.914
11 Albon Williams 71 + 0:54.184
12 Ocon Haas 71 + 0:54.696
13 Sainz Williams 71 + 0:55.420
14 Alonso Aston Martin 71 + 0:55.766
15 Colapinto Alpine 71 + 0:57.777
16 Stroll Aston Martin 71 + 0:58.247
17 Tsunoda Red Bull 71 + 1:09.176
Hamilton Ferrari 37 Retired
Leclerc Ferrari 5 Accident Damage
Bortoleto Stake 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Albon (Williams) 1:12.400 (Lap 59)

