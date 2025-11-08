Norris on pole in Brazil

Ahead of today's qualifying session the air temperature is 26 degrees C, while track temperature is 44 degrees. While it is still quite windy, we are glad to say that the sun is shining, the track is fully dry and the threat of a typhoon has passed.

Norris' win in the sprint, together with Piastri's crash, means that the Briton now leads the championship by 9 points.

Meanwhile, telemetry reveals that Bortoleto was traveling at 210 mph (339 km/h) when he lost control of his Sauber, with the sensors recording 34G on the first impact and a whopping 57G on the second. Understandably, the Brazilian will have a new car for the remainder of the weekend.

Norris claimed pole for the Sprint ahead of Antonelli, Piastri and Russell, and following the Australian's crash this was the order in which they finished. Alonso was able to capitalise on his shootout position, though and though he eventually lost out to Leclerc he was able to hold off Hamilton.

Verstappen wasn't happy following the Shootout or the Sprint, and in all honesty this appears to be one of those weekends, however he must up his game this afternoon if he is to remain in touch with Norris in the title fight.

What we have learned from the Sprint is that a good grid position is absolutely vital this weekend.

Bearman, who finished 12th earlier was subsequently handed a 5s time penalty for his clash with Lawson, but still held on to the position. However, he is now on 9 penalty points for the 12-month period and must stay out of trouble if he is to avoid a ban.

Ferrari have changed their rear wings, as have Red Bull, while McLaren and Mercedes appear happy.

In the moments before Q1 Race Control announced a short delay, no doubt due to the damage done to the barriers earlier, not only during the Sprint but the support races.

The session eventually gets going just 5 minutes behind schedule, and as work continues on Bortoleto's car, Sainz leads the way, followed by his Williams teammate, Hulkenberg, Bearman and Ocon.

As more drivers head out it's a mixture of softs and mediums. However, a number of drivers, including the Williams pair, pit and switch to the softs.

Bearman posts a 10.664 and Ocon a 10.971, however Lawson responds with a 10.543.

An 11.845 puts Piastri sixth, the Australian having locked-up in Turn 1.

Alonso goes fourth with an 11.135 as Leclerc goes third.

A 10.404 puts Norris on top as Albon goes fourth.

Verstappen goes fourth with a 10.681.

Quickest in the first two sectors, Hamilton goes top with a 10.233, 0.171s up on Norris.

Hulkenberg goes third (10.475) as work continues on his teammate's car, which is looking increasingly unlikely to make an appearance.

Russell goes second with a 10.382 but is demoted when Antonelli goes top with a 10.192.

A 9.891 sees Bearman go top as Hadjar goes fourth.

Stroll goes third and his teammate fourth, the pair separated by just 0.005s.

Gasly goes second with a 10.126 but is demoted when Piastri goes second (9.928) and Albon third.

Hulkenberg improves to eleventh with a 10.337.

With just over 5:00 remaining, Verstappen and Hamilton have the track to themselves.

Verstappen fails to improve on sixteenth, 0.790s off the pace.

"The ride is a tiny bit better but now I'm sliding in the corners," reports the Dutchman.

Quickest in all three sectors, Norris goes top with a 9.656. Russell goes fourth and Lawson fifth.

Stroll goes fifth, Hadjar sixth, Leclerc fourth and Ocon fifteenth.

Alonso can only manage eleventh, as Sainz goes twelfth and Gasly second (9.885).

Hamilton goes seventh, while Verstappen fails to make the cut... for the first time since Sochi in 2021.

Piastri goes fourth and Leclerc fifth, while Hulkenberg makes it by the skin of his teeth.

"I have no grip, zero," says Verstappen.

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Gasly, Bearman, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Hamilton, Stroll, Hadjar and Lawson.

We lose Verstappen, Ocon, Colapinto, Tsunoda and Bortoleto.

Well, that's a turn up for the books, as they say.

The lights go green and once again the Williams pair lead the way, however there is no immediate rush to join them.

Albon posts a benchmark 10.351 while Sainz aborts and dives into the pits.

"We've been unhappy with the car from the moment we got here," says Laurent Mekies, "and struggled through Sprint Qualifying and the Sprint. Nonetheless, we expected to fight near the front.

"This is sometimes the price you pay if you take the risks. We did take some risks, we did change things significantly to the car, that is the risk you need to take to put the car in the window to fight for more than this morning.

"But it went in the opposite direction, and we are where we are. Sometimes, it hurts."

"It was just bad," adds Verstappen. "I couldn't push at all, the car was all over the place. I had to under-drive it a lot just to not have a moment, and of course, that doesn't work in qualifying.

"We need to analyse what is going on, as I don't understand how it can be this bad," he sighs.

Leclerc heads out, followed by Piastri, Hamilton, Bearman and Hadjar.

Piastri crosses the line at 9.835, while Hamilton posts a 10.108.

A 9.755 from Bearman as Hadjar goes third and Alonso fourth.

Norris goes third but is demoted when Russell posts a 9.880, only for Antonelli to respond with a 9.774.

A big, big slide for Leclerc means the Monegasque can only manage thirteenth (10.240).

"Got no grip," reports Russell, "we're missing something here. I don't know what."

The final assault gets underway and Alonso is first out, followed by Hulkenberg, Stroll and the Ferraris.

Alonso remains eighth but is demoted by Hulkenberg.

Leclerc goes third with a 9.801 as Gasly goes fifth.

Hadjar goes ninth and his teammate eighth, as Norris goes purple in the opening two sectors. The Briton crosses the line at 9.616.

Piastri aborts, however he appears safe.

Hamilton fails to make the cut the Briton finishing thirteenth.

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Bearman, Antonelli, Leclerc, Piastri, Gasly, Russell, Lawson, Hadjar and Hulkenberg.

We lose Alonso, Albon, Hamilton, Stroll and Sainz.

Russell has been noted for impeding Hamilton.