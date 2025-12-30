Verstappen gets the vote from team bosses

Team bosses have voted Max Verstappen their driver of the year.

Andrea Stella, Toto Wolff, James Vowles, Alan Permane, Ayao Komatsu, Jonathan Wheatley and Alpine's Steve Nielsen took part in the poll for the sport's official website, along with Aston Martin's senior leadership team, which appears to change on a daily basis.

To save embarrassment, or potential demands for increases in pay, the vote is secret, but for the fifth successive season Max Verstappen gets the nod.

World champion, Lando Norris was voted second, ahead of his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, while George Russell was fourth.

Proving that his efforts are not wasted, Fernando Alonso was voted fifth most impressive, ahead of countryman Carlos Sainz.

Charles Lecelrc was voted seventh, ahead of Ollie Bearman, Isack Hadjar and Nico Hulkenberg, who finally made it to the podium this season.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who finished sixth in the 2025 standings, didn't even get a mention as far as the team bosses were concerned.