Norris wins but Antonelli and Verstappen steal the show

Despite all the kerfuffle over having to rearrange the schedule due to a typhoon, with the Sprint, qualifying and the race all having to take place over the course of a two-window on Tuesday - exact date to be confirmed - it would appear that the Weather Gods will not be playing a part today.

Of course, there will be weather, mostly cloud, but, despite some slight drizzle early this morning, nothing that might turn the race on its head.

The big news - other than the fact that Max failed to make it past Q1 for the first time since 2021 - is that he will start from the pitlane after taking on a whole new engine, thereby ensuring that he has the new unit for the likes of Qatar and Abu Dhabi, thus turning a negative into something of a positive.

After tasking on a new ICE, Ocon will join Verstappen in the pitlane... don't that pair have history here... and we don't mean making up the podium a year ago.

Without the weather, and based on the weekend so far, the race is Norris' to lose, though he can expect to be pushed hard by Antonelli and Leclerc.

While we can expect Verstappen to do his own thing, the one driver that really needs a result today is Piastri, and it is going to be interesting to see how he deals with it.

It's been a peculiar weekend with all manner of drivers struggling but with no idea why or how to rectify it, and that it unlikely to change today.

Once more we head into a race where there's not going to be a lot of time difference between a one-stop and a two-stop strategy. If going for a one-stopper, the best choice would seem to be soft and medium: even though the difference is quite marginal due to the wear rates. The low track temperatures make it trickier to bring the hard tyre into the correct temperature window, and this compound is also more affected by a lack of grip from the surface here.

Starting on the soft, a tyre that many appear keen to avoid here, would involve a reasonably early pit stop for the mediums, roughly between laps 24 and 30. The rear wear rate seen on the soft yesterday was enough to have an impact on traction, so this requires careful management. It wouldn't have been a surprise to see drivers struggle with this in the Sprint, had it not been for the red flag that allowed a switch to the medium.

The two-stopper options also include the softest compounds, starting with the C4 to gain an initial advantage, before moving to the C3 for the middle stint, and then leaving the choice between soft and medium open for the run to the flag.

It is noticeably cooler than the previous two days, and still very windy, which will cause problems, but then there's also that little matter of surviving that first complex of corners.

While we don't expect Verstappen to produce a miracle, we know that Red Bull are aces when it comes to strategy, therefore we expect the Dutchman to end the day with a decent points haul. The big question, certainly in terms of the championship, is whether Norris can continue his current streak.

While all the big guns have a set of fresh hards, Hamilton and Verstappen have two sets of mediums and Tsunoda three. As for softs, Hamilton has two fresh sets and the Red Bull pair three, the Mercedes, McLaren pairs and Leclerc have none.

And then...around forty minutes before the start... drops of rain begin to fall.

Could it be?

The pitlane opens and Verstappen leads the way, followed by Tsunoda, Bortoleto, Hadjar and Russell.

Air temperature is 17 degrees C, while the track temperature is 30 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain.

An early lock-up for Hamilton on the damp track, as Verstappen is warned of "drops" at Turns 4 and 12.

"This engine vibrates a lot less," says Verstappen, "something to look at for sure."

A real mixture of compounds, Norris, Leclerc, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Albon, Colapinto on mediums. Antonelli, Hadjar, Lawson, Bearman, Gasly, Hamiton, Sainz and Bortoleto on softs. Alonso, Stroll, Tsunoda and Verstappen on hards. Fresh rubber for all bar Antonelli, Hadjar, Lawson, Bearman, Gasly and Albon.

They head off on the formation lap, all getting away cleanly.

The grid forms.

They're away! Norris gets away well and as Antonelli moves to the right Leclerc moves to the left. Antonelli holds second into Turn 1, while behind Leclerc, Piastri is on the inside of Hadjar, while Russell has dropped positions.

Piastri is through on the inside of Hadjar in Turn 2.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has been touched by Sainz and runs wide, the Briton subsequently running into the back of Colapinto.

Further on, as Alonso runs wide, Bortoleto is forced wide by Stroll, the Sauber driver goes off and into the barrier. Bortoleto's race is over, while Hamilton is missing his front wing.

The Safety Car is deployed as Tsunoda pits, as does Hamilton, who was involved in two incidents. It's a strategic stop for Tsunoda.

"He (Stroll) pushed me as if I was not there," complains Bortoleto.

Verstappen is up to 16th... where he started last year.

Behind the Safety Car, Norris leads Antonelli, Leclerc, Piastri, Hadjar, Lawson, Russell, Bearman, Gasly and Alonso.

"I've lost a lot of downforce, the car's not stable," reports Hamiton.

The Safety Car is withdrawn at the end of Lap 5.

At the restart, behind Norris, Piastri, Antonelli and Leclerc are three abreast into Turn 1. The Australian locks-up, hits Antonelli who hits an unfortunate, innocent Leclerc on the outside, damaging the Ferrari's suspension as the Monegasque also loses his front-left.

"He left me no space," claims Piastri.

The VSC is deployed, as Verstappen is up to 13th. However, he pits for mediums and rejoins in 18th (last). Seemingly he had a puncture, no doubt due to debris.

The VSC is withdrawn on Lap 9 as Ocon pits and Verstappen passes Stroll for 16th.

Norris leads his teammate by 1.4s with Antonelli a further 1.3s behind. Hadjar is fourth, ahead of Russell and Lawson.

Piastri has been noted for causing a collision.

A new fastest lap for Verstappen (13.049), who is lapping faster than the race leader.

Russell passes Hadjar for fourth.

Tsunoda is given a 10s penalty for causing a collision with Stroll.

Bearman makes a bold move on Lawson in Turn 1 to claim 6th.

Verstappen passes Hamilton for 15th.

Verstappen makes short work of Colapinto, next up is Tsunoda.

Sainz and Hamilton have been noted for causing a collision as the Briton warns that his car is so unstable he is concerned he'll crash.

The seven-time world champion pits again and switches to mediums.

Adding to his woes, Hamilton has also been noted for causing a collision with Colapinto.

Piastri gets a 10s time penalty.

Verstappen goes down the inside of Hulkenberg in Turn 1 to claim 12th. Next up is Alonso.

No further action over the Hamilton/Sainz incident, however the clash with Colapinto is being investigated.