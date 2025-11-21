Norris quickest in disrupted second practice

Ahead of today's second session the air temperature is 14 degrees C, while the track temperature is 17 degrees.

As expected, it is raining, not hard, but it is wet. On a wet media day, when asked what they thought it would be like if similar conditions were experienced over the weekend, the general consensus was that it would be "spicy".

Leclerc set the pace in FP1, ahead of Albon, Tsunoda, Verstappen and Sainz.

While there were no significant incidents, and certainly no stoppages, drivers were struggling for grip, with plenty of lock-ups, much use of the escape roads and a few brushes with the wall.

Unfortunately, due to the location of the track and the conditions this will continue for the remainder of the weekend.

Unlike other night races, all FP1 and FP3 take place in similar conditions to the rest in that they are held under the floodlights, so they are not entirely unrepresentative.

We were expecting McLaren to struggle, and to a point Mercedes, but neither are that far off the pace, certainly at this early stage. A look at Tsunoda shows you how much pace Red Bull has, while the Ferrari boys appear to have listened to John Elkann's advice.

Other than the Williams pair, who have bounced back beautifully following the nightmare of Brazil, the Bulls are looking good and to a lesser point the RBs.

Ahead of the green light the rain stops but with the track difficult at the best of times it is unlikely that there will be much early action.

Indeed, the lights go green and, other than a couple of distant DJs and the circuit announcer, the track is silent. Around the track, spectators are wrapped up against the cold.

After almost six minutes, Gasly heads out, followed by Russell and Colapinto, all on mediums.

There are a few dampish patches but nothing significant.

More drivers head out, including Hamilton and Antonelli.

Of the first wave, Lawson is quickest with a 46.854, ahead of Colapinto, Gasly and Hadjar.

A 46.171 sees Hamilton go top as Leclerc and Tsunoda head out, followed by Verstappen.

A 37.779 from Colapinto, a 38.603 from Ocon, as Russell goes purple in the opening two sectors, finally crossing the line at 36.145. Hamilton posts a 37.484.

Verstappen is straight on the pace, crossing the line at 36.029.

Antonelli posts a 35.738 as Gasly goes fourth, Leclerc fifth and Bearman sixth.

Hulkenberg posts a 35.338, despite being impeded by Hulkenberg in the final sector.

Russell responds with a 35.066 as the cameras catch a struggling Norris. Indeed, the Briton aborts his lap leaving him the only driver yet to post a time. Teammate Piastri is currently 14th, 1.222s off the pace.

Gasly goes third with a 35.158, splitting the two Mercedes and two Ferraris.

At which point, Norris goes top with a 34.713 and his teammate second with a 34.740.

Russell stops the clock at 34.430 as the track continues to evolve. His teammate goes second and Gasly third, and in no time the pace-setting McLarens are demoted to fourth and fifth.

Quickest in S3, Hamilton reclaims the top spot with a 34.127, but Norris responds with a 33.943.

Verstappen posts a 34.105 to go second but is instantly demoted when Russell goes second (34.037).

Norris is the latest to be caught out at Turn 9, the Briton almost touches the wall as he turns his car around.

At this point drivers start switching to the red-banded rubber.

Having gone quickest (33.763), Leclerc gets it wrong at Turn 9, almost collecting a Sauber in the process. Lawson goes second, ahead of Norris and Russell.

Hadjar goes second as Antonelli lightly brushes the wall at Turn 12.

A 33.602 from Norris, the Briton quickest in the first two sectors.

Hulkenberg goes fourth, as Stroll improves to eleventh.

With 21 minutes remaining the session is red-flagged. As we await the cause, it's bad news for Russell who was on a hot lap.

Alpine suggests that there's a loose drain cover at Turn 17, though this has yet to be confirmed.

At which point - with 18 minutes remaining - the all-clear is given. However, as we wonder why no cars have headed out it is clear that there are personnel inspecting the suspect manhole.

Unfortunately, there have been absolutely no updates from Race Control over the course of the two sessions thus far, no details of engine usage, no details of car updates and no notifications of misdemeanours. Totally unprofessional.

"We'll look through the data tonight and come to a conclusion," says Zak Brown, "but yeah, we are running two different configurations."

The session will resume at 20:54, leaving 6 minutes of running.

Hulkenberg is first out, followed by Sainz, Albon, Bortoleto and Lawson.

No sooner has he headed out than Leclerc grinds to a halt at Turn 5. His session is over.

Another red flag. Again, it is not immediately clear why.

The session will not resume.

All the glitz and so-called glamour, all those one-off liveries and they can't get basic things like manholes and FIA communications sorted.

So, Norris is quickest, ahead of Antonelli, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Hadjar, Lawson, Russell, Albon, Verstappen and Hamilton.

Stroll is eleventh, ahead of Gasly, Sainz, Piastri, Tsunoda, Colapinto, Bearman, Alonso, Ocon and Bortoleto.

However, with the majority of drivers not having run on the softs it is hard to read too much into that, as, not for the first time, the organisers here a found lacking.