Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
22/11/2025

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:34.054 147.485 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.281 0.227
3 Albon Williams 1:34.875 0.821
4 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:35.169 1.115
5 Hamilton Ferrari 1:35.269 1.215
6 Antonelli Mercedes 1:35.385 1.331
7 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:35.439 1.385
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.533 1.479
9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.540 1.486
10 Gasly Alpine 1:35.562 1.508
11 Bearman Haas 1:35.586 1.532
12 Sainz Williams 1:35.662 1.608
13 Bortoleto Stake 1:35.738 1.684
14 Ocon Haas 1:35.817 1.763
15 Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.908 1.854
16 Colapinto Alpine 1:36.305 2.251
17 Hulkenberg Stake 1:36.650 2.596
18 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:36.667 2.613
19 Piastri McLaren 1:37.023 2.969
20 Norris McLaren 1:37.112 3.058

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms