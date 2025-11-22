Las Vegas Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:34.054 147.485 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.281 0.227 3 Albon Williams 1:34.875 0.821 4 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:35.169 1.115 5 Hamilton Ferrari 1:35.269 1.215 6 Antonelli Mercedes 1:35.385 1.331 7 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:35.439 1.385 8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.533 1.479 9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:35.540 1.486 10 Gasly Alpine 1:35.562 1.508 11 Bearman Haas 1:35.586 1.532 12 Sainz Williams 1:35.662 1.608 13 Bortoleto Stake 1:35.738 1.684 14 Ocon Haas 1:35.817 1.763 15 Leclerc Ferrari 1:35.908 1.854 16 Colapinto Alpine 1:36.305 2.251 17 Hulkenberg Stake 1:36.650 2.596 18 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:36.667 2.613 19 Piastri McLaren 1:37.023 2.969 20 Norris McLaren 1:37.112 3.058