Las Vegas Grand Prix: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Piastri McLaren 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Norris McLaren 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Leclerc Ferrari 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 Hamilton Ferrari 5 5 5 5 3 3 6 Verstappen Red Bull 5 5 5 5 3 3 8 Tsunoda Red Bull 5 5 5 5 3 3 8 Russell Mercedes 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Antonelli Mercedes 5 5 5 5 2 2 3 Stroll Aston Martin 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Alonso Aston Martin 5 5 5 5 2 2 3 Gasly Alpine 5 5 5 5 3 3 7 Colapinto Alpine 5 5 5 5 3 3 6 Ocon Haas 5 4 4 4 2 2 5 Bearman Haas 5 5 5 5 2 3 6 Hadjar RB 5 5 5 5 3 3 7 Lawson RB 5 5 5 4 3 3 7 Albon Williams 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Sainz Williams 4 4 4 4 2 2 3 Hulkenberg Stake 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 Bortoleto Stake 4 4 4 4 2 2 4