Norris comes up trumps in Vegas

Ahead of Q1 the air temperature is 12 degrees C, while the track temperature is 13 degrees. Not only does it remain chilly, the anticipated rain has arrived and is teeming down.

A damp track and just the threat of rain played havoc with the teams' preparations earlier, but now that it is actually wet, and with the fear that there could be rain again tomorrow, the teams face a real quandary.

Due to the conditions the teams already had to forego their race sims earlier in order to focus on qualifying, so heaven knows what they are going to do now.

Among the hardest hit was McLaren, who had to abandon their late runs due to technical issues leaving the two main championship challengers at the bottom of the timesheets.

Of course, we're used to the Weather gods playing games, but nobody was expecting it here, and it certainly wasn't expected to be so changeable.

However, that all adds to the entertainment factor, especially as the next hour is likely to throw up some surprises.

Other than Mercedes and Verstappen, Ferrari has looked strong, though Leclerc has had his fair share of issues, while Aston Martin, Williams and the Bulls could be in the mix.

In all honesty, the next hour is likely to be something of a lottery, with some big winners and major losers.

Alonso leads the way, followed by his teammate, Gasly, Bearman and Ocon. As more drivers emerge, most are on Inters though the Aston Martins are on full wets, as is Bortoleto.

"Keep an eye on the Astons," advises Russell.

Piastri heads out on wets while Norris opts for Inters.

Alonso posts a benchmark 3.249, while Stroll, who actually appeared quicker, crosses the line at 4.794.

"I can't keep it on the track," says Norris as he goes off.

As Verstappen follows suit the drivers pit for full wets.

Hulkenberg goes third with a 5.641.

As drivers tippy-toe around the track a number have their times deleted for exceeding the track limits.

Stroll improves to 2:00.067, while Alonso posts a 2:00.747.

Gasly goes third, 2s off Stroll's pace, ahead of Bortoleto, Ocon, Hulkenberg and Bearman.

Russell goes third (2:00.768), ahead of Lawson.

Gasly goes top with a 58.889 while Bearman improves to second.

Alonso retakes the top spot with a 57.669, as Antonelli goes fourth and Albon fifth.

Time and time again the yellow flag icon appears as drivers run wide.

With 6:15 remaining, Piastri, Verstappen and Leclerc are in the danger zone.

Ocon posts a 57.124 as Norris goes second (57.642).

A 56.585 from Stroll but Sainz responds with a 55.659.

Verstappen goes fifth with a 57.410 but is demoted when Piastri goes second with a 56.328.

Colapinto goes sixth, Hamilton ninth, the order constantly changing not only due to improvements but drivers having their times deleted.

Antonelli goes sixth, but is demoted when his teammate crosses the line at 55.722 to go second.

A 55.064 puts Verstappen top, while Leclerc goes eleventh with a 56.544.

The rain has stopped as drivers are given the two-minute warning.

Norris goes third, ahead of Hadjar, Gasly and Russell.

Leclerc goes top with a 54.856, but Stroll responds with a 54.416.

Bearman is off and into the barrier at Turn 14. However, he is able to continue.

Sparks fly as Albon hits the wall and damages his front wing.

Russell goes top again, ahead of Verstappen while Hamilton remains twentieth.

Antonelli fails to improve on seventeenth, and looks to have missed the cut along with Hamilton.

Quickest is Russell, ahead of Verstappen, Alonso, Stroll, Gasly, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Leclerc and Lawson.

We lose Albon, Antonelli, Bortoleto, Tsunoda and Hamilton.

While Albon complains of being given too much information over his radio, others are unhappy that they weren't given enough, while Hamilton admits that he couldn't get his tyres to work. Relay suggests that he may have had an errant zone stuck under the front of his car. Another relay reveals that Leclerc's car stalled after a minor off.

The start of Q2 is delayed as the barrier where Albon went off is repaired.

Though the rain has stopped, the chilly temperatures are not helping, leaving the track surface like an ice rink.

Added to which, according to Zak Brown, the drivers cannot get any temperature into their tyres.

Ahead of the green light, Norris heads the queue at the end of the pitlane. He heads out, followed by Stroll, Russell, Hadjar and Colapinto.

Understandably, full wets remain the order of the day.

Norris posts a benchmark 53.302, with Stroll crossing the line at 53.722. Russell splits them with a 53.442.

Lawson goes fourth, Gasly fifth and Hadjar sixth.

A 53.835 puts Verstappen fifth, ahead of Alonso.

Piastri can only manage eleventh (54.981), as Stroll raises the bar with a 52.850.

Turn 12 is proving particularly difficult.

Verstappen goes quickest (52.693), as Sainz goes second, Alonso fourth and Leclerc seventh.

A 52.680 sees Piastri go top, while his teammate remains sixth.

Lawson goes top with a 52.119, 0.561s up on Piastri.

Stroll (currently fifth) is the first to make the switch to Inters, a bold move from the Canadian.

Norris goes second with a 52.137, but he is demoted when Hadjar bangs in a 52.040. The Bulls now 1-2.

Quickest in S2, Verstappen goes top with a 51.593.

Ocon goes ninth, Alonso eighth and Sainz top, the Spaniard stopping the clock at 51.521.

Russell goes third, as Leclerc goes quickest in S1.

Gasly goes eighth, Alonso fourth and Leclerc sixth.

Stroll drops to eleventh, the switch to Inters not paying off it seems.

Piastri goes ninth, while his teammate posts a 51.379 to go top.

Hulkenberg remains tenth, as Piastri remains ninth.

Russell crosses the line at 50.935 as Hadjar goes second and Lawson sixth.

Gasly goes seventh, Piastri making the cut by the skin of his teeth.

So, Russell is quickest, ahead of Hadjar, Sainz, Norris, Verstappen, Lawson, Gasly, Alonso, Leclerc and Piastri.

We lose Hulkenberg, Stroll, Ocon, Bearman and Colapinto.