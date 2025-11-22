Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
22/11/2025

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:47.934 128.519 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:48.257 0.323
3 Sainz Williams 1:48.296 0.362
4 Russell Mercedes 1:48.803 0.869
5 Piastri McLaren 1:48.961 1.027
6 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:49.062 1.128
7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:49.466 1.532
8 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:49.554 1.620
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:49.872 1.938
10 Gasly Alpine 1:51.540 3.606
11 Hulkenberg Stake 1:52.781
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:52.850
13 Ocon Haas 1:52.987
14 Bearman Haas 1:53.094
15 Colapinto Alpine 1:53.683
16 Albon Williams 1:56.220
17 Antonelli Mercedes 1:56.314
18 Bortoleto Stake 1:56.674
19 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:56.798
20 Hamilton Ferrari 1:57.115

