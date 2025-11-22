Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:47.934 128.519 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:48.257 0.323 3 Sainz Williams 1:48.296 0.362 4 Russell Mercedes 1:48.803 0.869 5 Piastri McLaren 1:48.961 1.027 6 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:49.062 1.128 7 Alonso Aston Martin 1:49.466 1.532 8 Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:49.554 1.620 9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:49.872 1.938 10 Gasly Alpine 1:51.540 3.606 11 Hulkenberg Stake 1:52.781 12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:52.850 13 Ocon Haas 1:52.987 14 Bearman Haas 1:53.094 15 Colapinto Alpine 1:53.683 16 Albon Williams 1:56.220 17 Antonelli Mercedes 1:56.314 18 Bortoleto Stake 1:56.674 19 Tsunoda Red Bull 1:56.798 20 Hamilton Ferrari 1:57.115