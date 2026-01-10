Manufacturers to meet with FIA

The manufacturers are to meet with the FIA amidst the ongoing row over a loophole in the 2026 engine regulations.

Before a wheel has turned in anger - and there remain doubts over what exactly Audi had on track yesterday in Barcelona - the row over the power units being provided by Mercedes and Red Bull-Ford continues.

Ahead of the opening (closed) test in Barcelona, the FIA has called a meeting with the manufacturers aimed at dealing with concern that Mercedes and Red Bull are exploiting a loophole in the regulations relating to compression ratios.

Audi, Ferrari and Honda have raised concern with the sport's governing body that while compression ratios are capped at 16:1, their two rivals have found a means whereby the power units meet the regulations in ambient temperatures, then, once things heat up - if you'll forgive the pun - the ratio increases, a move that would not only provide more horsepower but also aid fuel efficiency.

The FIA's single-seater director, Nikolas Tombazis has said such a move would be "suicidal" if it ultimately falls outside the spirit of the regulations.

While the FIA was initially satisfied with Mercedes explanation of the claims, Audi, Ferrari and Honda sought official clarification. Hence, the FIA has called a meeting on 22 January, the day the German team issues its renders (groan) and just four days before the Barcelona test gets underway.

"As is customary with the introduction of new regulations, discussions on the 2026 iteration covering power unit and chassis are ongoing," said the FIA in a statement.

"The meeting planned for 22 January is between technical experts," it continued. "As always, the FIA assesses the situation in order to make sure the regulations are understood and applied in the same manner between all the participants."

The timing couldn't be much worse, and in all honesty any regulation changes, the most acceptable being to scrap the cap, but the most likely (short-term) option being to simply tighten the wording of the regulations, probably wouldn't have an impact until 2027, or at least the second half of this season.

With so much resting on the new regulations, the last thing the sport needs is a flurry of protests in Melbourne, or even the threat of such action.